WATCH: Jaguars fan runs into end zone during James Robinson TD vs. Texans

Now with Urban Meyer gone, James Robinson was able to get a little more involved with the offense on Sunday, as did one fan, apparently.

During the second quarter of the Jaguars’ game against the Houston Texans, a fan made his way onto TIAA Bank Field and ran into the end zone as the Jaguars were in the middle of a goal-line play.

The fan was running along the back corner calling for the ball as Trevor Lawrence handed it off to Robinson, who scored to narrow the deficit to a 14-10 game.

Had it been a passing play, things could have been a little uglier for the fan, although he was still tackled by security, which was captured in a video taken by a fan in attendance.

How he managed to get that far in the first place is probably a question worth asking.

Naturally, there were some jokes on social media, some involving Urban Meyer.

