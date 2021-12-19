ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida basketball drops in NET rankings despite win over USF

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oTfC4_0dR94U1o00

The Gators got back in the win column on Saturday with a 66-55 win over South Florida in the Orange Bowl Classic in Sunrise, and that helped wash out the bad taste of a loss to a Maryland team in Brooklyn that was led by an interim coach. But the Quadrant 4 win against the 4-5 Bulls didn’t do much to help UF’s tournament resume. In fact, Florida dropped one spot in the latest update to the NET Rankings, falling to No. 60.

A great start to the season for the Gators has been overshadowed by a stretch in which they’ve lost three of their last five, and their pedigree isn’t looking great right now. Luckily for Florida, Texas Southern has risen enough in the NET that its embarrassing home loss to the Tigers (who were winless at the time) no longer counts as a Quadrant 4 loss, and UF is now a perfect 5-0 in those games.

But against Quadrant 3 opponents, it is just 2-2, and it’s 1-1 in Quadrant 1 games, with the lone win coming over Ohio State. That’s far from ideal at this point in the season, but the team will certainly have a chance to improve its resume.

After one final tuneup at home against Stony Brook on Wednesday night, Florida begins SEC play on Dec. 29 with a road matchup against Ole Miss, and after that, it faces three-straight Quadrant 1 games against Alabama, Auburn and LSU. This team will have its feet held to the fire early on in conference play, and the way it responds will be crucial for this team’s tournament hopes.

The SEC is perhaps the strongest it’s ever been, and it’s currently among the toughest conferences in college basketball. The Gators will be thoroughly tested come conference play, and they will need to be much better than they’ve been the last few weeks if they want to keep coach Mike White’s NCAA Tournament streak going.

Gallery

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Otis Anderson Jr., Former NFL and UCF Player, Killed in Shooting

Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player who also spent time in the NFL, was reportedly shot and killed in what has been called a possible domestic violence shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night, according to Newsweek. He was 23 years old. Anderson, and his mother, Denise Anderson, were allegedly shot around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 in Jacksonville. Denise, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover from her injuries.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
State
Alabama State
Local
Florida College Basketball
The Spun

SEC Football Standout Reportedly Arrested Saturday Night

One of Arkansas’ best players was reportedly arrested during the overnight hours of Sunday morning. Per Matt Zenitz of On3, Razorbacks defensive end Tre Williams was arrested with a DWI. Williams was a transfer from Missouri this season and was one of the Hogs’ best players in the trenches....
COLLEGE SPORTS
thespun.com

USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

5-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch sets Christmas Eve commitment

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman wide receiver Zachariah Branch will announce his commitment on Christmas Eve at 4:00 p.m. ET, he tweeted Monday. Branch is the No. 15 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver and the top overall prospect in Nevada.
FOOTBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Marshall players furious after dirty hit on fair catch

Marshall’s players were furious on Saturday night after one of their teammates was blasted on a dirty hit after a fair catch in the R&L Carriers Bowl in New Orleans. Louisiana Lafayette had a 4th-and-17 at their 45 down 21-16 early in the fourth quarter against the Thundering Herd. Rhys Byrns had a 37-yard punt and Marshall returner Willie Johnson signaled for a fair catch.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usf#Ncaa Tournament#Florida Gators#College Football#Tigers#Ohio State#Sec#Lsu
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James News

Where will Bronny James play his college basketball?. The son of the legendary NBA star is one of the top recruits in the country for the 2023 class. Bronny James, a junior at Sierra Canyon in California, has scholarship offers from most of the big-time programs around the country. According...
BASKETBALL
caneswarning.com

Four-star edge rusher Cyrus Moss discusses Miami football visit

Four-star edge rusher Cyrus Moss is taking some time with his family and still seems ready to announce his college destination on January 8 at the Army All-American Bowl. Moss visited the Miami football program earlier this month and was quoted by Blair Angulo of 247 Sports discussing his visit to Coral Gables.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia QB has tested positive for COVID-19, per report

Georgia is set to face Michigan in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31 at the Orange Bowl. But with 10 days to go before the matchup, the Dawgs appears to be dealing with COVID-19 issues within the program as the rapidly-spreading omicron variant has become the dominant strain nationally.
GEORGIA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes wide receiver and offensive lineman accept invitations to Hula Bowl

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Mike Harley and offensive tackle Jarrid Williams have accepted invitations to the Hula Bowl on Jan. 15 in Orlando. The Hula Bowl, which was traditionally played at numerous locations in Hawaii for over six decades, is moving to Florida for the upcoming college football all-star game and will remain in the Sunshine State for the immediate future. The game will be ...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

CFB World Reacts To Alabama’s Latest Addition

Alabama got a massive addition to its football team on Tuesday. Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech is transferring to Tuscaloosa to play for the Crimson Tide next season and that will only make them more dangerous. He’s coming off the best season of his collegiate career after he finished with...
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

53K+
Followers
104K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy