ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida cracks the top 30 in ESPN's Football Power Index

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bA6Ee_0dR94T9500

One of the most inexplicable parts of Florida’s 2021 season remains true even heading into the Gasparilla Bowl against UCF: For whatever reason, analytics remain fairly high on the Gators despite the team’s 6-6 record.

This has been the case all season, whether you’re looking at the SP+ rankings from Bill Connelly or the ESPN Football Power Index. Even when UF started its midseason collapse, its placement in formula-based rankings didn’t change much from week to week.

In the latest update to ESPN’s FPI, the Gators are up two spots and come in at No. 30. The only teams with comparable records that rank higher are 6-6 Auburn at No. 19 and 5-7 Texas, who ranks No. 24 despite an incredibly disappointing first season for coach Steve Sarkisian.

Florida has certainly had moments where it looks like a top-30 team (or even better). The Gators lost by two against Alabama when their comeback effort ran out of time, and the Crimson Tide now look poised to win a national title after upsetting Georgia in the SEC Championship.

But this team’s low moments — an atrocious defensive performance in a shootout loss to LSU, a day in which it allowed 52 points to FCS Samford and a blowout loss on the road against South Carolina — overshadowed whatever positives there may have been.

UF fired coach Dan Mullen after an overtime loss to Missouri, and it needed to beat Florida State in the final game with an interim coach just to make a bowl.

Florida will try to end the season on a high note on Thursday night in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa against a UCF team that, despite a disappointing 8-4 record, has a lot more to prove in this game and will almost certainly play one of its best games all season.

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
Popculture

Otis Anderson Jr., Former NFL and UCF Player, Killed in Shooting

Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player who also spent time in the NFL, was reportedly shot and killed in what has been called a possible domestic violence shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night, according to Newsweek. He was 23 years old. Anderson, and his mother, Denise Anderson, were allegedly shot around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 in Jacksonville. Denise, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover from her injuries.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Mullen
On3.com

Tennessee football lands talented quarterback transfer

Appalachian State transfer quarterback Navy Shuler has committed to play for Tennessee, he tweeted Sunday. The redshirt freshman has spent the past two seasons in a backup role with the Mountaineers. “I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for allowing me to play the game I love...
TENNESSEE STATE
TMZ.com

Jimmy Smith Clowns Florida St. For Not Hiring Deion Sanders, 'Look At You!'

Jimmy Smith is dancing on Florida State's grave ... thanking the school for not hiring Deion Sanders in 2019 and clowning the program for now losing to the Jackson State headman on the recruiting trail. Smith took the hilarious shots at the 'Noles in a conversation with TMZ Sports this...
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Head Coaches Could Reportedly Be Fired Soon

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Meyer, who won three national championships at the college football level, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League. Which NFL head coaches are next on the chopping block?. According to CBS Sports NFL insider...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Power Index#Espn#Florida Gators#American Football#Ucf#Fpi#Lsu#Fcs Samford
On3.com

5-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch sets Christmas Eve commitment

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman wide receiver Zachariah Branch will announce his commitment on Christmas Eve at 4:00 p.m. ET, he tweeted Monday. Branch is the No. 15 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver and the top overall prospect in Nevada.
FOOTBALL
thespun.com

USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

53K+
Followers
104K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy