ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Here's why this 4-star combo guard is considering Florida

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ttVQv_0dR94N5x00

Four-star combo guard Judah Mintz decommitted from the University of Pittsburgh in November during the early signing period. Mike White wanted Mintz before his commitment to the Panthers, and that hasn’t changed now that he’s back on the market.

Mintz said that Florida,

and Xavier are standing out as potential locations to visit to 247Sports. That’s some decent competition for Florida to overcome, but UF may have the upper hand right now. Mintz is looking to play a specific kind of basketball in college, and he wants good people on the court with him too. Florida checks off both of those boxes.

“They wanted me before I committed originally,” Mintz said, “and they really fit my style of play. They get up and down the court. I know Jalen Reed and Malik Reneau already and they are going there right now.”

Reneau is one of the country’s elite power forwards and Reed is a top 100 power forward with a bit more size. Three-star Denzel Aberdeen is the sole guard in the class right now, so adding Mintz would work out fine. Mintz says that some teams have talked to him about running the point guard position in college, but he sees himself as more of a combo guard. Ultimately, he’s willing to make the switch if it means getting to play at an elite university.

Mintz plans to finish up his season and make some visits during winter break. He wants to have his mind made up before Geico Nationals, so those visits will be crucial when it comes time for his final decision.

Florida currently has the No. 20 recruiting class in the nation. Mintz would bump Florida up enough to contend for a top-10 or top-15 class with one more big signing.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Otis Anderson Jr., Former NFL and UCF Player, Killed in Shooting

Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player who also spent time in the NFL, was reportedly shot and killed in what has been called a possible domestic violence shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night, according to Newsweek. He was 23 years old. Anderson, and his mother, Denise Anderson, were allegedly shot around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 in Jacksonville. Denise, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover from her injuries.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Florida College Basketball
On3.com

Tennessee football lands talented quarterback transfer

Appalachian State transfer quarterback Navy Shuler has committed to play for Tennessee, he tweeted Sunday. The redshirt freshman has spent the past two seasons in a backup role with the Mountaineers. “I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for allowing me to play the game I love...
TENNESSEE STATE
TMZ.com

Jimmy Smith Clowns Florida St. For Not Hiring Deion Sanders, 'Look At You!'

Jimmy Smith is dancing on Florida State's grave ... thanking the school for not hiring Deion Sanders in 2019 and clowning the program for now losing to the Jackson State headman on the recruiting trail. Smith took the hilarious shots at the 'Noles in a conversation with TMZ Sports this...
NFL
The Spun

SEC Football Standout Reportedly Arrested Saturday Night

One of Arkansas’ best players was reportedly arrested during the overnight hours of Sunday morning. Per Matt Zenitz of On3, Razorbacks defensive end Tre Williams was arrested with a DWI. Williams was a transfer from Missouri this season and was one of the Hogs’ best players in the trenches....
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combo Guard#Florida Gators#Point Guard#Panthers#Reed#Geico Nationals
Houston Chronicle

Chiefs cornerback’s brother fatally stabbed in Louisiana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed remained with his family in northern Louisiana on Sunday, two days after his oldest brother was stabbed and killed by a woman in an altercation involving a large kitchen knife. T’Qarontarion “TQ” Harrison, who largely raised Sneed as...
LOUISIANA STATE
caneswarning.com

Four-star edge rusher Cyrus Moss discusses Miami football visit

Four-star edge rusher Cyrus Moss is taking some time with his family and still seems ready to announce his college destination on January 8 at the Army All-American Bowl. Moss visited the Miami football program earlier this month and was quoted by Blair Angulo of 247 Sports discussing his visit to Coral Gables.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

5-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch sets Christmas Eve commitment

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman wide receiver Zachariah Branch will announce his commitment on Christmas Eve at 4:00 p.m. ET, he tweeted Monday. Branch is the No. 15 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver and the top overall prospect in Nevada.
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia QB has tested positive for COVID-19, per report

Georgia is set to face Michigan in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31 at the Orange Bowl. But with 10 days to go before the matchup, the Dawgs appears to be dealing with COVID-19 issues within the program as the rapidly-spreading omicron variant has become the dominant strain nationally.
GEORGIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Jalen Ramsey reacts to former teammate, UCF star Otis Anderson Jr. getting murdered by father

Former UCF star Otis Anderson Jr was murdered on Monday evening in a horrific turn of events when his own father shot him and his mother. She is currently in critical condition. Anderson, 23, had a brief stint in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams but was cut in September. Nonetheless, he built some relationships within the organization, including one with Jalen Ramsey, who reacted to the sad news on Tuesday:
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James News

Where will Bronny James play his college basketball?. The son of the legendary NBA star is one of the top recruits in the country for the 2023 class. Bronny James, a junior at Sierra Canyon in California, has scholarship offers from most of the big-time programs around the country. According...
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

53K+
Followers
104K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy