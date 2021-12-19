Here's why this 4-star combo guard is considering Florida

Four-star combo guard Judah Mintz decommitted from the University of Pittsburgh in November during the early signing period. Mike White wanted Mintz before his commitment to the Panthers, and that hasn’t changed now that he’s back on the market.

Mintz said that Florida,

and Xavier are standing out as potential locations to visit to 247Sports. That’s some decent competition for Florida to overcome, but UF may have the upper hand right now. Mintz is looking to play a specific kind of basketball in college, and he wants good people on the court with him too. Florida checks off both of those boxes.

“They wanted me before I committed originally,” Mintz said, “and they really fit my style of play. They get up and down the court. I know Jalen Reed and Malik Reneau already and they are going there right now.”

Reneau is one of the country’s elite power forwards and Reed is a top 100 power forward with a bit more size. Three-star Denzel Aberdeen is the sole guard in the class right now, so adding Mintz would work out fine. Mintz says that some teams have talked to him about running the point guard position in college, but he sees himself as more of a combo guard. Ultimately, he’s willing to make the switch if it means getting to play at an elite university.

Mintz plans to finish up his season and make some visits during winter break. He wants to have his mind made up before Geico Nationals, so those visits will be crucial when it comes time for his final decision.

Florida currently has the No. 20 recruiting class in the nation. Mintz would bump Florida up enough to contend for a top-10 or top-15 class with one more big signing.

