Holiday Gifts for Millennials

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it’s millennials or GEN-Z. it’s difficult to...

Shira Lazar
Pet holiday meals

Brace for heavy traffic, lower gas prices, experts say. Rep. Clyburn tests positive for COVID-19 in breakthrough case. Upstate seeing increase of domestic violence during holidays, officials say. Unlikely animal duo found running loose; animal shelter looking for owner. Here's what SC health officials say about using a rapid home...
Us Weekly

We Found a Designer-Like Collection at Walmart That Will Amaze Your Friends

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Of all the places to shop for trendy clothing and expensive-looking pieces, Walmart isn’t necessarily top of mind. But to our surprise, we actually found a collection that’s seriously designer-looking! The pieces come from a well-known New York City-based boutique: Back in the late 1990s, Scoop NYC first opened its doors and soon became the go-to place to shop the best brands. If you wanted to know what was in, you would hop on the subway and head directly to Scoop NYC.
70% of US Parents are Teaching Their Children About the Fundamentals of Finances, with the Holidays Providing Plenty of Learning Opportunities

We’ve come a long way from the piggy banks of our youth, or when cash was stuffed in a sock drawer. Today’s kids are living in a digital world and their concept of “money” may be a bit abstract. New research from Chase shows that 70-percent of U.S. parents are teaching their kids about the fundamentals of finances and the holidays offer a great opportunity to continue that conversation.
ASK THE EXPERT: Holiday Travel Safety Tips

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – AAA predicts holiday travel will rebound to almost pre-pandemic levels this seasons with more than 109 million people heading out of town. As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis, 7NEWS’ Taylor Murray spoke with Bon Secours St. Francis Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Dat Ta about what precautions travelers can take.
NewsOne

3 Ways To De-Stress During The Holiday Season

There are many reasons why people find the holidays stressful – including pressure to find the perfect gift to give someone, pressure to have the perfect family gathering and financial worries. But there are a few things people can do to help them deal with the stress of the holiday season.
98.7 WFGR

If These Cookies Are So Popular, Why Does Nobody Eat Them?

Snowball cookies are supposed to be Michigan's "most popular Christmas cookie" according to Google Trends. But here at in our office, they sit untouched for weeks. USA Today poured through Google data to see which Christmas cookies are exceptionally popular in each state. And Snowball Cookies are supposed to be...
WTOP

What grocery stores are open Christmas Eve and Christmas?

We all try to avoid it, but sometimes while prepping our holiday meals, you realize you forgot that one essential thing that pulls the whole dish together. So where can you grocery shop on Christmas Eve and Christmas?. Christmas Eve. The following stores are open — some with modified hours...
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
Kiplinger

15 Best Things to Buy at Dollar Stores (Including Dollar Tree) for the Holidays

The big meltdown over dollar stores exploded at just the wrong time: right at the cusp of the holiday shopping season. That’s when Dollar Tree, the dominant player in the one-buck market, announced prices were being raised by 25% after 35 years of not going above the $1 mark. The company confirmed the majority of items at Dollar Tree stores will cost $1.25. Did you need more evidence of inflation?
Inside the Magic

Disney Dining Location Under Fire as Guest Is Outraged With $12 Meal

We recently reported on Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom receiving some backlash due to portion sizes versus the price of the meal. Now, another dining location in Walt Disney World is under fire for a similar situation. A Walt Disney World Guest recently posted a photo to Reddit of...

