Duson man arrested for attempted rape

By Seth Linscombe
 5 days ago

DUSON, La. (KLFY) A Duson man is in jail after an attempted rape on Saturday.

According to Duson Police Chief Kip Judice, a 911 call from a female victim reporting an attempted rape in the 500 block of G Street. Officers arrived and were told that Jefferson Lazala, 36, had been drinking alcohol and using illegal drugs all day. Saturday evening, Lazala removed his clothes and attempted to force sex with the female. The victim resisted his attempt due to his intoxication and was able to make the 911 call.

Officers were able to find Lazala at the home and he did not deny the allegations. Lazala was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail.

Lafayette man charged with attempted first degree murder

Police Chief Judice noted that the case is being turned over to the Lafayette Parish District Attorney’s Office and goes on to credit the female victim with how she responded to the attack.

“This victim was not going to allow Lazala to ruin her life, her actions and persistence in calling the police even though she is acquainted with the assailant potentially saved others from becoming victims of Lazala’s aggression,” said Chief Judice.

Lazala’s bond is set at $20,000.

