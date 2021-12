There are people you just know to give gifts to for the holidays: Your spouse, your children, and your parents are often among those included. Yet for many other relationships, the lines get blurry. Should you gift that co-worker you don’t know well, your long-time boss, your father-in-law, your neighbor, or even your dog walker? And if you do buy them something, what should you even give? It’s the great gift dilemma, and it’s a tricky situation to be in.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO