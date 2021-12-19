Quality Yard Tractors from Nelson Farm Supply

As we look in this year’s rear-view mirror I see only “hard working truckers!” We endured another challenging year that was marked by an ever-changing pandemic. When I say truckers, that obviously includes our great professional driving force. It includes the many support people that aid in matching customer needs with driver capacity every day – 24 hours. And how about our hard-working technicians that are supporting an aging fleet and shortage of parts? But I need to point out the leadership and ownership of this industry who are constantly thinking and doing outside of the box initiatives and strategies to support all of the above. Without passionate and flexible leadership these businesses would be impacted the same as the port supply chain, or the airline failures that we have all endured in 2021.

INDUSTRY ・ 14 HOURS AGO