Quality Yard Tractors from Nelson Farm Supply

By Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYanmar builds engines and tractors with one vision: “To conserve fuel is to serve mankind.” That’s why the Yanmar SA Series 21 to 24 horsepower tractors and the YT2 Series 35 horsepower tractors feature a Yanmar designed and built Hydrostatic transmission....

freightwaves.com

Loaded and Rolling: Truck tech, component shortages, trucking bottlenecks

In today’s newsletter: Enterprise carriers race to innovate; Component shortage delays electric vehicles; ATRI top truck bottlenecks of 2021. Enterprise carriers race to innovate by embracing new technologies and partnerships. Trucking companies are racing to catch up to the technological disruption brought by digital load boards and freight tech...
INDUSTRY
WCIA

From the Farm: Land Values

GENESEO, Ill. (WCIA) – A lot of people are looking to buy farms this year, which in turn is pushing land prices higher with each sale that is reported. As the saying goes, the planets have all lined up for the factors that foster demand and higher prices for farmland. That’s the analysis of Troy […]
GENESEO, IL
Daily Item

Tractor Supply opens store in Coal Township

COAL TOWNSHIP — Tractor Supply Company has opened a new store at 9275 Route 61. Tractor Supply stores sell animal feed, pet food and supplies, propane, fencing, garden supplies, home supplies and more. Company officials say their team members are equipped with knowledge to help customers find the right...
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
themountvernongrapevine.com

Tractor Supply Team Member Wanted

Must be at least 18 years of age.This position is responsible for interacting with customers and team members, supporting selling initiatives and performing assigned tasks, while providing legendary customer service. Responsibilities:. As a Team Member, it is essential that you be available, flexible, adaptable and service-oriented, as you must be...
RETAIL
Athol Daily News

With soaring shipping costs, Christmas tree farms relying on local supply

As those looking to get into the Christmas spirit shop for their trees, a shortage might make picking the perfect one a bit harder. Farm owners who both grow and order wholesale trees have cited shipping costs, past droughts and a thinning workforce as likely causes for this year’s shortage, which has been the topic of media coverage nationwide.
GREENFIELD, MA
Cat Country 102.9

Drivers Needed. Lift CDL Requirement and Let Farmers Fill In.

If you can drive, you can make a bundle right now. It doesn't matter what you want to drive either. Everyone needs drivers. Fed X and UPS can't get enough help now or anytime it seems to get their packages out. There is a severe shortage of truck drivers to move freight anywhere in America. The bottleneck at our ports can only be relieved if we can find enough trucks to move it.
INDUSTRY
AFP

Heavy load: supply chain woes strain US trucking

It had been a challenging day on the road and Desi Wade was ready for dinner. But as he pulled into a truck stop, Wade encountered a familiar frustration in the overstressed industry. The parking lot was jammed with other 18-wheelers, leaving just one narrow spot that the 50-year-old secured after several minutes of maneuvering. Scant parking is only one of the sore points in US trucking, which moves more than $12 trillion worth of freight each year and has become the latest embodiment of the supply chain problems in a holiday season overshadowed by limited product availability and rising prices. Some trucking industry leaders cite a national shortage of drivers as causing the troubles, but Wade says drivers' top concerns are difficult working environments, inadequate pay and logistics mismanagement.
INDUSTRY
wosu.org

Long-Time Farming Family Is Conflicted About Utility Scale Solar Land Leases

Solar power is booming in Ohio. More and more companies are looking to build large-scale solar arrays in places where crops used to grow. It’s a pattern that’s dividing communities. Some worry about losing farmland. But others say renewable energy is necessary to fight climate change and that it will provide a steady flow of income for farmers. The battle lines extend from the statehouse all the way to the dining room table.
AGRICULTURE
bakingbusiness.com

Greenfield secures four grain elevators

DENVER — Greenfield Holdings, LLC announced on Dec. 15 that it has completed the acquisition of four grain elevators in Louisiana and Arkansas from subsidiaries of Agspring, LLC. The elevators, operated by Big River Rice & Grain, are located in Lake Providence and Crowville, La., and Parkdale and Dunn, Ark.
AGRICULTURE
freightwaves.com

‘As I See It’ from the Trucking Activist: Truckers – Year in review

As we look in this year’s rear-view mirror I see only “hard working truckers!” We endured another challenging year that was marked by an ever-changing pandemic. When I say truckers, that obviously includes our great professional driving force. It includes the many support people that aid in matching customer needs with driver capacity every day – 24 hours. And how about our hard-working technicians that are supporting an aging fleet and shortage of parts? But I need to point out the leadership and ownership of this industry who are constantly thinking and doing outside of the box initiatives and strategies to support all of the above. Without passionate and flexible leadership these businesses would be impacted the same as the port supply chain, or the airline failures that we have all endured in 2021.
INDUSTRY
agfax.com

North Carolina Cotton: Yield, Quality Results for On-Farm Variety Evaluation

For many or most growers across NC, 2021 will be a year to remember for quite a while. It is very rare that high prices, timely rains throughout the summer, avoidance of tropical storms or prolonged cloudy/wet weather during September/October, good harvest weather, and high yields (in many areas) all align within a single year, but they did for many growers in 2021.
AGRICULTURE
naturalresourcereport.com

Christmas tree farms: Demand up, supply down

Impacts of the drought and supply chain problems have not spared operators of choose-and-cut Christmas tree farms. Current supplies of the evergreens are tighter, and with a steady flow of customers still flocking to farms to cut them down, tree growers say they’re trying to manage crowds and the crop so that there will be enough trees to sell in future years.
AGRICULTURE
WCIA

From the Farm: Ethanol Amount in Gasoline

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – The Environmental Protection Agency made a long-awaited announcement on about how much ethanol would be used in the nation’s motor fuel supply – known as the Renewable Fuel Standard. But is it really going to make any difference? Corn grower groups, the Farm Bureau and the nation’s ethanol industry all […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL

