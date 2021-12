The season is paused, COVID cases are still climbing, and the NHL has decided to pull out of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Merry Christmas to hockey fans!. Oh, and on top of all of that, when the Oilers finally do return to playing (who knows when that will actually be) they’ll be playing in front of half the amount of fans that they had before. Things aren’t going great right now around the hockey world. I mean, things aren’t going great in the real world either, but we don’t need to get into that.

NHL ・ 18 HOURS AGO