Lightning hope to get back on schedule after postponement

By Eduardo A. Encina
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
“The most frustrating part of everything is just games getting canceled,” said Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27). “It brings back hard memories of when the whole season went on pause." [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

BRANDON — The Lightning knew Saturday’s game in Denver might be postponed because of a COVID outbreak affecting the Avalanche, but they didn’t receive official word until they were boarding the charter flight on Friday.

Welcome to today’s NHL, where COVID is running rampant, forcing changes minute to minute.

The postponement left the Lightning with what coach Jon Cooper called an unanticipated but needed day off Saturday before a quick practice Sunday at the Ice Sports Forum prior to a flight to Las Vegas for Tuesday’s game against the Golden Knights.

After emerging from the 2020 playoff bubble and last season’s abbreviated and protocol-filled campaign with Stanley Cup championships, the Lightning are used to adapting. Though they haven’t been directly affected by the wave of COVID cases that have infiltrated many NHL locker rooms, the uncertainty is unsettling.

“The most frustrating part of everything is just games getting canceled,” said Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh. “It brings back hard memories of when the whole season went on pause and you didn’t know when you were going to play again, and there were a lot of ifs and stuff.

“But at the end of the day, it’s out of our control of who’s making the decisions right now, and like everyone here we’re just trying to stay ready and be as prepared as we can for whatever our next game is.”

The Lightning have two more games before the break — Tuesday in Las Vegas and Thursday in Arizona.

As of Sunday, the Lightning and Golden Knights were two of just 11 teams (out of 32) that did not have a player in COVID protocols, and Tampa Bay has not had an announced case this season. Players have talked about doing everything they can to stay safe, everybody is vaccinated, and booster shots have been made available through the team.

Still, the Lightning are fortunate not to have a player go into COVID protocol. They played in Ottawa and hosted the Islanders just before those teams had outbreaks, though that was before the Omicron variant forced mass game postponements and five teams (Flames, Avalanche, Panthers, Bruins and Predators) had to pause their seasons until at least the end of the league’s holiday break on Dec. 27.

“It is perplexing,” Cooper said.

But new protocols announced on Saturday are a retreat back to last season’s preventative measures, including a return to daily testing, mandatory mask-wearing in club facilities and while traveling, limitations to eating on the road, and virtual team meetings. It is strongly recommended that players and staff wear masks in indoor public spaces and reduce their overall interaction with the public.

“The issue is the protocols,” Cooper said. “We’ve actually taken two steps back, so this is the part that’s unfortunate. So as a team, it’s just another thing you have to deal with. But as I told our guys, we have it probably better than most in the state we live in. So you just have to be vigilant in what you’re doing and understanding hopefully that this is the last time that we have to kind of go through this.”

The NHL has gone the opposite way of the NFL, which will end weekly testing of vaccinated, asymptomatic individuals. Unlike the NFL, all but one NHL player — Detroit’s Tyler Bertuzzi — is vaccinated, and most of the cases that have landed players in COVID protocols involved those who were asymptomatic or had flu-like symptoms.

“I’m not a scientist or an epidemiologist, I don’t know,” Cooper said. “Like they’ve said, vaccines and boosters don’t prevent you from getting the virus, but they probably allow you to play if you have the virus. So I think that’s what we have to weigh at some point. When do we say, ‘Hey, listen, nobody’s ultimately going to get really sick and we are protected? We should be able to play.’ But that’s not a decision for me.”

McDonagh said he hopes the league will consider going the way of the NFL.

“It just seems, in my opinion, a little bit more logical as far as how to go about the next step of living with this and moving on with this in our life going forward,” McDonagh said. “So it does make a lot of sense to me. And we’ll see eventually if that happens. Ultimately, in the next couple of weeks here, we’ll see data from all sides and see how it plays out.”

• • •

Tampa Bay Times

Lightning coach Jon Cooper enters COVID protocol

TAMPA — The Lightning will be without head coach Jon Cooper, who has entered COVID protocol, for tonight’s game in Las Vegas. The team announced that Cooper had entered COVID protocol less than 90 minutes before the scheduled puck drop against the Golden Knights. Assistant Derek Lalonde will run the team’s forward lines and essentially serve as head coach.
Tampa Bay Times

NHL players won’t play in Olympics due to COVID concerns: reports

MINNEAPOLIS — Faced with the prospect of long quarantine periods should they test positive for COVID-19 during the Olympics, NHL players reached the decision to pull out of the Beijing Games. The league and its players association reached the agreement Tuesday, multiple news outlets reported, with an official announcement...
Tampa Bay Times

Blue Jackets, Canadiens shut down; 9 of 32 NHL teams paused

More than a quarter of NHL teams have been shut down through at least the weekend, after the Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens became the eighth and ninth to have activities paused because of several positive COVID-19 test results among players. The Blue Jackets had games scheduled for Monday...
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
The Spun

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Announces Starting QB vs. Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly made their decision at quarterback for Sunday. However, it appears head coach Matt Rhule isn’t ruling out his two-QB system. “Cam Newton will start on Sunday,” ESPN’s David Newton reported. Adding Newton will “have a major role” and “[Sam] Darnold will play at some point,” according to Rhule.
CBS Boston

McAvoy, Pastrnak Disappointed They Won’t Be Taking Part In 2022 Winter Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — Charlie McAvoy was looking forward to having his first Olympic experience in Beijing in February. That will no longer happen though, as the NHL has pulled out of the 2022 Winter Olympics because COVID-19 is causing some major headaches up and down the league. With NHL postponements up to 50 because of COVID-19 wreaking havoc on a number of rosters, that Olympic break is now going to be used to reschedule games. The decision to back out of the Olympics has left those who were set to represent their country pretty disappointed. You can put McAvoy in that camp,...
FanSided

Bruins Prospects: How draft picks are playing in juniors

This offseason, I previewed the six Bruins draft picks playing juniors in North America. Three are playing major juniors in Canada while three are playing Tier I juniors in the United States. Fabian Lysell. Arguably the top prospect in the Bruins organization, Lysell has been ripping it up in the...
CBS Boston

Zach Senyshyn Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Another member of the Bruins’ infamous 2015 first-round draft class has requested a trade. Through his agent, winger Zach Senyshyn has asked to be traded to a new team, according to reporter Mark Divver. “I want to play in the NHL,” Senyshyn told Divver. “I feel like I haven’t been given that opportunity in the Bruins organization.” The 24-year-old Senyshyn has played in just 14 NHL games, scoring a goal and tallying two assists. He’s played in eight games this season, recording zero points. Senyshyn was the third consecutive pick made by the Bruins in the middle of the first round...
