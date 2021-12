The removal of arm rods and sleeves has been fairly common in Muppet productions since Muppets from Space. It’s a practice whose goal seems to make the Muppets more “real,” since you usually don’t see people and animals going about with black sticks jutting from their arms. Many fans I’m sure find it an unnecessary practice, believing that seeing the rods doesn’t “ruin the magic” for us, and there’s a few decades worth of material to back that up. I personally don’t mind it too much. I would agree that it’s probably a waste of time and money, but it’s not really distracting when they do it, except for when they do it with live-hand characters. That never looks right:

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO