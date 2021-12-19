Pregame Notes: Hopkins Reportedly Could Return for Playoffs

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins reportedly could return for the NFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl if the team makes it that far, according to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter.

The report somewhat backs up comments made by Cardinals general manager Steve Keim on 98.7 FM Arizona Sports show Burns & Gambo on Friday.

Keim said he is not ruling out Hopkins returning "by the playoffs."

However, Schefter reported that any possibility of the All-Pro receiver taking the field before then is “unrealistic.“

Hopkins suffered the reported torn MCL on Monday against the Los Angeles Rams after he was landed on by a defensive back in the end zone.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Friday that he believes the plan was for Hopkins to get surgery.

Without Hopkins for the time being, the Cardinals will need to continue to rely on their depth to help get them deep into January.

It appears the Cardinals will have that depth on Sunday at the Detroit Lions.

Running back Chase Edmonds was activated on Saturday after he was designated to return from injured reserve last week. Running back James Conner and tight end Zach Ertz are expected to play after being ruled questionable on Friday, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

The Lions, though, will be missing some of their primary playmakers on Sunday.

Running back D'Andre Swift and tight end T.J. Hockenson will not suit up against the Cardinals.

Hockenson is Detroit’s leading receiver the season, but he is done for the year after undergoing thumb surgery. Swift, one of the most dynamic young running backs in the league, has been ruled out with a shoulder issue.

To make matters worse for Detroit, safety Tracy Walker is reportedly out for Sunday with an illness. He was activated from the reserve COVID-19 list on Saturday.

The Lions have already dealt with a depleted secondary the season, which has been exacerbated by a recent wave of COVID-19 cases on the team.

Kickoff on Sunday from Ford Field in Detroit is set for 11 a.m. Arizona time.