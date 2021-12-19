ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

6 of the Best Rental-Friendly Home Makeovers We Saw in 2021 — Starting at Just $85

By Kelly Dawson
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSticking firmly in the camp of optimism, a rental apartment is a shot at creative expression. Sure, you can’t always paint the walls, change the fixtures, remove the tiles, or even choose the next door neighbors, but what’s artistry if not pushing forth a vision anyway? With the right mindset and...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 1

Related
goodshomedesign.com

Sleek Shipping Container Home Rises Like a Starburst in the Desert

Joshua Tree is one of the most popular and Instagrammable destinations among influencers, and it is also the place where some of the most eccentric and expensive residences in the world are located. This next futuristic container home fits perfectly into the picture and it was designed by architect, James...
HOME & GARDEN
Bakersfield Channel

Home Depot ‘Tuff Sheds’ Make For Affordable Two-Story Tiny Homes

Home is where the heart is — and the tiny-house craze proves size doesn’t matter when it comes to creating our homes. We’ve seen tiny homes you can buy on Amazon and even ones you can have 3D-printed. Now, we’ve found some out-of-the-box-thinking homeowners who are repurposing storage sheds purchased at Home Depot into their own tiny houses.
HOME & GARDEN
goodshomedesign.com

Cabin Built Out Of 3 Shipping Containers. This is so beautiful!

You don’t need a lot of money to build a luxurious home. An example is this cabin, built out of three shipping containers. Each container was bought for $3,400 by Joseph Dupuis, who is originally from Ottawa. The owner worked to convert these containers into a luxurious and cozy cabin, fully insulated from the cold winters and with an in-built cooling system for hot summers. The cabin is pretty spacious, measuring in at 355 square feet, and being equipped with a wood stove, solar panels for power and an entirely furnished kitchen and shower.
Real Simple

How to Get Smoke Smell Out of Your House and Furniture

If you entertained a guest who smokes indoors, had a wildfire close by your house, or burned wood in your fireplace one long, cold evening, you may be looking to remove smoke smells from your house fast and efficiently. To get rid of smoke smells quickly, start by opening all of your windows in order to let fresh air blow in, then switch on any rotating fans in your home to increase circulation, advises Fiona B., an experienced cleaning professional at TaskRabbit.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Storage Room
architectureartdesigns.com

Things You Should Throw Away That Declutter The Valuable Space In Your Home

Throw away, donate, give away … you decide what you will do with all those things that you have at home and are leftover. We review what is more in each room. Between what you keep just in case, what makes you sad to throw away, what you don’t know you have … your house is full of objects that take up space, fill with dust and consume your energy (more than you think). In addition, all professional organizers agree, that the first step to order is to learn to get rid of what we no longer use.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Tiny Homes of 2021

It’s my favorite time of the year – when I get to explore and dive into the best tiny homes we’ve seen in the entire year! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in 2021! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a bilevel tiny cabin that comes with a 100-square-foot floor plan – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
Telegraph

13 quick tips for cleaning your house

This week, I want to share with you my tips for using what you probably already have in your kitchen – and not necessarily in your cleaning cupboard either – to get everything sparkling. I’m a huge fan of finding exactly the right product for each task, but sometimes it’s best to act quickly rather than wait until you have time to pop to the shops. One of my favourite sayings is never let the perfect get in the way of the good, and this is certainly true when it comes to cleaning your house – so I hope you find these quick-and-not-so-dirty tips useful.
HOME & GARDEN
The US Sun

Mum-of-21 shares incredible tour of their enormous home, including a library and the kids have their own bathroom

THE parents of 21 kids, Jared and Shelly Wallace have shown off their enormous home that leaves plenty of room for their large brood. Although one would expect with such a large family like the Wallaces's would struggle to make room for everyone, the popular YouTubers - who go by the name "Crazy Middles" boast a stunningly large house.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Apartment Therapy

I Get More Comments on This Bathroom Hand Towel Than Anything Else in My Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’m a big picture person. Also, quite literally, I have a lot of big pictures in my home. When it comes to decor, I love statement pieces that make people stop, stare, and offer opinions. As it turns out, it’s the little things that can end up making the biggest impression on guests, and even my housemate and I as we simply move about our living space. The reviews are in and, much to the chagrin of my ego as a wannabe interior decorator, the most impressive thing in my home is my Kassatex Assisi Textured Hand Towel.
HOME & GARDEN
goodshomedesign.com

These Tiny Home And Shed Prefab Units Starts At $10,400

If your family is growing this year or you are simply in need of more space, there is no need in buying a larger house when you can extend the existing one. Adding extra space is much easier than you think, with the use of prefab units that can be delivered right to your door.
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

17 Kitchen Cabinet Hardware Ideas You Can Easily Recreate

If cabinets are the star of a kitchen, hardware is the unsung hero. Think about how many times a day you yank open the silverware drawer, or how often you pull the knob to your coffee mug cabinet. Those little drawer pulls and cabinet knobs do a lot of heavy lifting—both practically and aesthetically.
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

10 Mistakes People Make When Renovating Their Kitchens, According to Designers

Renovating your home can be an absolute blast—or it can be a total disaster. The difference depends on how you prepare yourself, what your overall process is, and what common mistakes you intentionally avoid. From paint color to cabinets, the ‘triangle’ between your main appliances, to the overall ambiance of the space, there are many aspects to consider when tearing apart and rebuilding your kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
dornob.com

Off-Grid Living Gets Luxurious in This Tiny Modern Cabin by DDAA

Prefabricated cabins just keep getting more impressive. Once thought of as rustic and low-budget, tiny structures in the woods can now be as luxurious as you want them to be. Some are even able to aesthetically rival any small home you can find in an urban environment. The new Cabin A24 by Dev Desai Architects & Associates (DDAA) is a prime example of this, with a gorgeous faceted form, two all-glass walls, and an interior resembling a high-end hotel suite.
HOME & GARDEN
countryliving.com

The kitchen trends that will transform our homes in 2022

Our kitchens have always served multiple purposes. They are the heart of the home where families and friends can gather, as well as a functional space for cooking, working or simply relaxing. In 2022, our kitchens will continue their hybrid role, as we will be more inclined to introduce permanent...
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

8 Bathroom Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

The bathroom may not be the most obvious space in your home to experiment with new trends. However, if you're looking to give your loo a bit of a refresh come 2022, we're all for it. The (usually) small square footage of the space makes it a doable update anyone can take on.
INTERIOR DESIGN
luxurylaunches.com

A full kitchen, marble countertops, motorized TV and a hidden supercar garage – This is not a home but a villa on wheels – Take a closer look at this $2 million motorhome from Germany.

Germany-based motorhome specialist Volkner is known for building some of the most luxurious land yachts. Over the years, we’ve seen some amazing creations by the company, including the recently revealed new Mobil Performance S. The highlight of the $7.7 million luxury RV is its underbelly garage that has enough space to fit a Bugatti Chiron. Now, how crazy is that! Recently, Beverly-Hills-based YouTube influencer Enes Yilmazer got a chance to check out another version of the new Mobil Performance S. He decided to give us a tour of both inside and outside of the luxury giving us a closer look at details we might have missed while looking at the official pictures.
CARS
Apartment Therapy

The 10 Best Kitchen Redos of 2021, from Budget DIYs to Major Renovations

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Dated kitchens have a way of making an entire house feel dragged down. Thankfully, there are so many ways to push the unsightly details of this neglected space from an otherwise picturesque home. Peel-and-stick surfaces do wonders, for instance, whether they’re on walls, backsplashes, or countertops. Even the slightest change to a floor plan in order to make it more cohesive can better connect to a living space. And, of course, no one can deny the power of a single can of paint in its ability to make anything look totally different.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy