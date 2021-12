Death end re;Quest 2’s time of PlayStation exclusivity is coming to an end. Mai Toyama and company will be coming to Nintendo Switch in both digital and physical platforms starting February 8 in the US and February 11 in Europe. To celebrate, the game will be available for pre-order on Nintendo’s eShop starting on January at a discounted price through February 14 in the US and February 17 in Europe. This port will include all free and paid DLC from the PlayStation 4 version along with the original Japanese Glitch outfits. Death end re;Quest 2 was a title that we enjoyed a lot. More information about Death end re;Quest 2 and our impressions can be found in its review.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO