ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Restaurants anxious as omicron, high food costs take toll

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qUxyf_0dR91sCB00

DETROIT (AP) — While restaurants in the U.S. and United Kingdom are open without restrictions and often bustling, they are entering their second winter of the coronavirus pandemic anxious about what’s ahead: They’re squeezed by labor shortages and skyrocketing food costs and the omicron variant is looming.

“I’m extremely worried. I’ve never felt like we were out of the woods,” said Caroline Glover, chef and owner of the restaurant Annette in the Denver suburb of Aurora.

The rapid spread of omicron already is pummeling the industry in Britain and elsewhere, with restaurants, hotels and pubs reporting cancellations at the busiest and most lucrative time of year. Businesses urged the U.K. government to offer relief after officials warned people to think carefully about socializing. Scotland and Wales have pledged millions of pounds for businesses, adding pressure for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government to do the same in England.

“It’s pretty devastating. For private hires, bigger tables of say eight to 16 people, those have pretty much disappeared. These are the bread and butter for restaurants at Christmastime,” said Jeff Galvin, co-owner of Galvin Restaurants, a group of five upmarket venues in London.

Many businesses said hundreds of festive corporate lunch bookings vanished almost overnight as infections began to soar and Johnson announced tighter restrictions, including mandatory mask-wearing in most indoor spaces, though restaurants are open as usual.

Glover in Colorado worries about renewed restrictions if infections climb. For now, business has returned, with her dining room back to full capacity — up from a cap of 50% last year — and four greenhouses outside booked far in advance.

Similarly, diners have returned and business is strong for Amy Brandwein, who owns the Italian restaurant Centrolina and a small cafe, Piccolina, in Washington. After her restaurants survived lockdowns with takeout and grocery offerings, “I could safely say we’re back to 2019 levels,” she said.

But staffing remains a challenge. In a recent survey of 3,000 U.S. restaurant operators, 77% said they didn’t have enough workers to meet demand, according to the National Restaurant Association, an industry trade group.

Many restaurant workers started new careers or went back to school. Jada Sartor of Grand Rapids, Michigan, saw her wages rise from $10 per hour to $16 per hour this year as restaurants grew more desperate for workers, but she recently quit her serving job because she couldn’t find affordable child care.

“The cost of living is just so high you can’t afford to really live,” she said.

Kristin Jonna, owner of restaurant and wine bar Vinology in Ann Arbor, Michigan, said she raised wages nearly 40% to attract and retain her staff of 35. It was a change that needed to happen in the service industry, she said. But she can’t hike menu prices enough to compensate.

“Everyone knows that beef is more expensive, but high-end, highly skilled labor is expensive, too,” Jonna said. “That is the very tricky part of our business right now.”

Jonna said the restaurant is humming despite high COVID-19 caseloads in Michigan. She has fewer large events scheduled, but the customers who are coming in are spending more.

U.S. sales at restaurants and bars hit an estimated $73.7 billion in November, up 37% from the same month last year, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Census Bureau. But that was partly due to higher menu prices as restaurants try to account for inflation.

Sara Lund, owner of Bodega and The Rest, a bar and restaurant in Salt Lake City, Utah, said her ingredient costs rose between 15% and 40% this year.

“The margins on food are never going to be astronomical, even in good times,” she said. “But paying 40% more for protein? I can’t pass that along to the customer.”

Diners know restaurants are struggling, and many say they have resumed eating out to help their favorite local spots. Liz Cooper of Needham, Massachusetts, said she’s comfortable dining indoors with her family of five, all of whom are vaccinated except for her 4-year-old daughter.

“If you like a restaurant and a small business you should get out there and support them,” Cooper said. “They might have to close, and then you’ll be heartbroken that you can’t get your favorite chicken parm or cannoli.”

Steve Geffen, who owns four Chicago-area restaurants, including Once Upon a Grill, said he removed 30% of the tables from his restaurants to ensure customers felt comfortable dining inside. So far, it’s working.

“They don’t mind waiting longer, knowing they’re not sitting on top of everybody else,” he said.

But Jeanne Busch in Forest Park, Illinois, is sticking with occasional takeout.

“I am definitely not comfortable maskless indoors in a crowd,” Busch said. “As we head into winter and omicron continues its rampage, we expect mostly to be eating at home.”

In Britain, omicron has already devastated restaurants and pubs. Patrick Dardis, who heads the Young’s chain of some 220 pubs, said he hoped officials would come up with a financial relief plan soon. About 30% of the chain’s bookings canceled last week.

“There are thousands of businesses — not just pubs — that could collapse in January if the current situation isn’t partnered with proper financial support,” he said.

UKHospitality, an industry trade group, urged tax relief, saying concerns about omicron have wiped out 2 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) in sales this month.

Restaurants also are clamoring for government support in the U.S., where the Restaurant Revitalization Fund ran dry earlier this year after dispersing $28.6 billion to 100,000 applicants.

Sean Kennedy, executive vice president for public policy at the National Restaurant Association, said the industry needs at least $40 billion to fund the 200,000 applicants who didn’t receive grants. So far, Congress hasn’t taken action.

It’s harder for restaurants to explain what’s happening now that their dining rooms are full and they’re not on lockdown, Kennedy said.

“They think that we’re fully packed and crushing it, but the answer is, we are barely getting by,” he said.

Lindsay Mescher, who opened the Greenhouse Cafe in Lebanon, Ohio, in 2019, is frustrated that she never received a promised government grant. She was approved in May, but demand was so high the fund was exhausted before she received any money.

She took out loans to keep her staff of eight employed while offering only carryout for the first 16 months of the pandemic. The cafe reopened to diners this year and had a busy summer and fall, but Mescher is still struggling. She used to pay $165.77 for a case of 400 takeout salad bowls, for example; now they cost $246.75.

“The funds would have guaranteed survival for us,” Mescher said. “It’s extremely unfair that some restaurants got relief and some didn’t.”

___

Anderson reported from New York and Hui from London.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
The Independent

Diner owner who kept restaurant open amid shutdown dies of coronavirus

A diner owner who kept his Michigan restaurant open despite coronavirus shutdown orders in order to pay for his wife’s cancer treatments has died after a two month battle with Covid-19. John Parney Sr, 62, died on 14 December, according to MLive. He was the owner of the Quincy Diner in the village of Quincy. According to previous statements by Mr Parney, he was struggling to pay for his wife's cancer treatments and wanted to continue to keep his workers employed, so he kept the restaurant open. “My wife’s fighting stage-four colon cancer,” Mr Pareny said in December 2020....
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Illinois State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Utah State
Grub Street

As Omicron Surges, Restaurants Are Scrambling

Last week, as the Omicron variant made its presence known in New York and a number of the city’s restaurants closed as a safety precaution, a bartender named Andy told me his bar would stay open for a holiday party even after members of the staff had tested positive for COVID. The day after that party, he followed up to let me know he too had now tested positive. “I feel crummy,” he wrote, “but I’ll be okay.” His bar, meanwhile, will now be closed through Christmas.
RESTAURANTS
stockxpo.com

Covid-19’s Omicron Variant Starts to Take Toll on Businesses

Covid-19’s accelerating spread has hampered operations and slowed sales at some companies in a matter of days, but many say they hope precautions adopted during previous surges will help them motor through this one. Restaurants were among businesses most immediately hit.
PUBLIC HEALTH
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Impossible Foods starts a restaurant brand

Plant-based protein company Impossible Foods, a major supplier of faux meat for restaurants, has created a restaurant of its own. The Impossible Shop is a delivery-only virtual brand that serves exclusive recipes and new products from Impossible. Its menu features burgers, chicken nuggets and breakfast burritos, all made with Impossible's plant-based meat. It also offers fries.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Italian Restaurant#Inflation#Covid#Food Drink#Detroit#Ap#Galvin Restaurants
easttexasradio.com

Restaurants Worried About Omicron

Restaurants in Texas are dealing with higher costs, and many are struggling with uncertainty due to the Omicron variant. The Texas Restaurant Association calls it a critical time for small businesses. Reportedly, 91% percent of restaurants experienced dropped dine-in traffic because of the Delta variant and paid more for labor.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Distractify

Waffle House Cook Prepping Food for 12 Customers Alone Starts Internet Debate

If you've ever worked in the foodservice industry, then you know just how insane the workload on any given shift can get. While fast-food employees are used to churning and burning out orders (which still takes time) there are other sit-down restaurants that require a bit more of a waiting period to prepare meals. Which can be a problem if you're constantly understaffed.
RESTAURANTS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Desperate for workers, South Florida restaurants send in more robots

After months of surviving with a skeleton crew at Fort Lauderdale’s Circle House Coffee, Stephen Tulloch’s newest drive-thru worker, a swinging robotic arm, has increased efficiency, raised morale — and has even lured new servers to the coffeehouse. A metal-jointed arm that swings out to cars in the drive-thru, Tulloch’s Tully Arm does credit-card payments and even spritzes free sanitizer into ...
Footwear News

These States Will Raise Their Minimum Wage Starting in 2022 — What This Could Mean for Retail

Starting in 2022, millions of Americans might get a pay bump as states increase their minimum wage. 21 states and 35 cities and counties will raise their minimum wages on or around New Year’s Day, according to a Monday report from worker advocacy group National Employment Law Project (NELP). In 33 of these regions, which includes the states of New York and California, hourly pay will increase to at least $15 an hour. Later in 2022, 4 more states and 22 local jurisdictions will introduce additional minimum wage hikes. These regions include localities in Illinois, Maryland, and Minnesota, with 17 of these regions...
RETAIL
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Footwear News

With Minimum Wage on the Rise, These Are Some of the Highest Paid Retail Jobs

The movement toward a higher minimum wage is on the rise — and some of the country’s biggest retailers are coming out on top with the highest paid retail jobs. At the start of the year, annual cost-of-living adjustments and other scheduled gains led wages to jump by pennies to a dollar for workers across 20 states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, South Dakota, Vermont and Washington. Later in the year, another four states — Connecticut, Nevada, Oregon and Virginia — plus Washington, D.C., will see an...
RETAIL
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy