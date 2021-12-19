Police investigating weekend shooting in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—Police are investigating a weekend shooting in Rosedale.

At just after 11:45 p.m. on Friday night, officers responded to the unit block of Maidstone Court (21237) for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police located one adult victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and has since been released.

The Baltimore County Police Department tells NottinghamMD.com that the suspect and the victim knew each other and charges are pending.

