ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosedale, MD

Police investigating weekend shooting in Rosedale

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7nMm_0dR91jUs00

ROSEDALE, MD—Police are investigating a weekend shooting in Rosedale.

At just after 11:45 p.m. on Friday night, officers responded to the unit block of Maidstone Court (21237) for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police located one adult victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and has since been released.

The Baltimore County Police Department tells NottinghamMD.com that the suspect and the victim knew each other and charges are pending.

The post Police investigating weekend shooting in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NottinghamMD.com

Officer Keona Holley removed from life support one week after ambush-style shooting

BALTIMORE, MD—Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Thursday announced that Officer Keona Holley has been removed from life-support one week after she was shot in an ambush-style attack. At just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, officers received a report of a vehicle crash in the 4400-block of Pennington Avenue. Upon arrival, police learned that a patrol vehicle had … Continue reading "Officer Keona Holley removed from life support one week after ambush-style shooting" The post Officer Keona Holley removed from life support one week after ambush-style shooting appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Man critically injured in Essex shooting

CORRECTION: This shooting occurred on Glenwood Road in Essex. Updated story below… —— ESSEX, MD—Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Essex on Monday. At around 1:30 p.m. on December 20, officers responded to the unit block of Glenwood Road (21221) for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. … Continue reading "Man critically injured in Essex shooting" The post Man critically injured in Essex shooting appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ESSEX, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Four-car crash reported at at busy Perry Hall intersection

PERRY HALL, MD—Crews responded to a crash in the Perry Hall area on Wednesday afternoon. The crash was reported at around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Honeygo Boulevard at East Joppa Road (21128). At least four vehicles were involved in the accident, according to reports. The intersection had been briefly shut down but now remains partially blocked. Traffic remains … Continue reading "Four-car crash reported at at busy Perry Hall intersection" The post Four-car crash reported at at busy Perry Hall intersection appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Medevac responding after pedestrian struck on Belair Road in Fallston

FALLSTON, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday evening crash involving a pedestrian in Fallston. The crash was reported at around 5:45 p.m. in the 2000-block of Belair Road, just north of Mountain Road. A medevac chopper is responding to the scene. Northbound Belair Road has been shut down at Milton Avenue. Motorists should use an alternate route. The post Medevac responding after pedestrian struck on Belair Road in Fallston appeared first on Nottingham MD.
FALLSTON, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rosedale, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Nottingham, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Rosedale, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland State Police to target impaired, aggressive, distracted drivers over holiday week

PIKESVILLE, MD—Maryland State Police are gearing up for the week between Christmas and New Year’s with additional troopers on patrol using a variety of initiatives to urge both motorists and pedestrians to use common sense, take responsibility, and be more courteous on Maryland’s roadways. Between Wednesday and January 2, troopers from each of the 23 Maryland State Police barracks statewide … Continue reading "Maryland State Police to target impaired, aggressive, distracted drivers over holiday week" The post Maryland State Police to target impaired, aggressive, distracted drivers over holiday week appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Two suspects arrested, charged in connection with shooting in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the November shooting of a teen in Middle River. Authorities arrested Murkey Spruill, 51, and Dandre Cannon, 23, in connection with a shooting that occurred on November 21 in the 2100-block of Eastern Avenue. At around 4:15 p.m. on November 21, officers arrived at a parking lot on Eastern Avenue … Continue reading "Two suspects arrested, charged in connection with shooting in Middle River" The post Two suspects arrested, charged in connection with shooting in Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Two suspects arrested, charged in connection with shooting of Baltimore police officer

BALTIMORE, MD—Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting of Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley. The Baltimore Police Department announced the arrest of Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, for the ambush-style shooting that occurred on December 16, 2021, in the 4400-block of Pennington Avenue. Investigators believe the perpetrators of Officer Holley’s shooting fled that scene, went … Continue reading "Two suspects arrested, charged in connection with shooting of Baltimore police officer" The post Two suspects arrested, charged in connection with shooting of Baltimore police officer appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Mountain Road shut down due to Joppa crash

JOPPA, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday afternoon crash in Joppa. The crash was reported at around 4:45 p.m. in the area of Mountain Road (MD 152) at Philadelphia Road (Md 7) in Joppa/Edgewood. One vehicle overturned in the collision. Injuries have been reported and MD 152 is currently closed in both directions, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer … Continue reading "Mountain Road shut down due to Joppa crash" The post Mountain Road shut down due to Joppa crash appeared first on Nottingham MD.
EDGEWOOD, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Maidstone Court
NottinghamMD.com

Hazmat crews respond after oil truck overturns in Joppa

JOPPA, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday afternoon crash in Joppa. The crash was reported at around 12:30 p.m. in the 3000-block of Clayton Road. The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company reports that an oil truck overturned at the scene. No injuries have been reported, but hazmat crews are responding for pump-off. Motorists should expect Clayton Road to remain … Continue reading "Hazmat crews respond after oil truck overturns in Joppa" The post Hazmat crews respond after oil truck overturns in Joppa appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ACCIDENTS
NottinghamMD.com

I-695 outer loop shut down due to crash in Parkville

UPDATE: As of 12:15 p.m., all lanes have now been reopened. Original story below… —— PARKVILLE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Monday morning crash on I-695. The crash was reported at just before 9:45 a.m. along the outer loop at Loch Raven Boulevard (Exit 29). The outer loop has been shut down at Loch Raven Boulevard. A truck … Continue reading "I-695 outer loop shut down due to crash in Parkville" The post I-695 outer loop shut down due to crash in Parkville appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Middle River school placed on lockdown following threat, suspect arrested

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A school in Middle River was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday morning after a student received a threat. A parent tells NottinghamMD.com that Middle River Middle School sent out an alert stating that a student had received an anonymous threat, As a precaution, the school went on lockdown at just before 10 a.m. The School Resource Officer and … Continue reading "Middle River school placed on lockdown following threat, suspect arrested" The post Middle River school placed on lockdown following threat, suspect arrested appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police identify victims in double-fatal, wrong way Belair Road crash

KINGSVILLE, MD—Police have identified the victims in last weekend’s double-fatal crash on Belair Road. At just after 12:15 a.m. on Friday night/Saturday morning, officers responded to Belair Road at Sheradale Drive for a report of a crash.  Investigators have determined that a 2020 Toyota RAV4, operated by 30-year-old Sunil Baraili, was traveling southbound on Belair Road. Maurice Harris, 47, was … Continue reading "Police identify victims in double-fatal, wrong way Belair Road crash" The post Police identify victims in double-fatal, wrong way Belair Road crash appeared first on Nottingham MD.
KINGSVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NottinghamMD.com

Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Baltimore County

TIMONIUM, MD—Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred in Baltimore County on Monday. At just after 7:45 a.m. on December 13, family members contacted 911 in reference to a disturbance in the 200-block of East Padonia Road in Timonium that potentially involved a weapon. Upon entering the home, members of the Baltimore County Tactical Unit located 49-year-old John O. … Continue reading "Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Baltimore County" The post Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Shots fired in Bowley’s Quarters, suspect arrested

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A suspect has been taken into custody after firing shots in Bowley’s Quarters. At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to the unit block of Mersey Court (21220) in the area of Carroll Island Road for a report of shots fired. Police say one suspect was located and taken into custody without incident and a handgun … Continue reading "Shots fired in Bowley’s Quarters, suspect arrested" The post Shots fired in Bowley’s Quarters, suspect arrested appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham storefronts smashed during overnight burglaries

NOTTINGHAM, MD—More storefronts were smashed in the Nottingham area overnight. During the overnight hours, suspects shattered the front glass at Qdoba and Five Guys located on Campbell Boulevard in Nottingham (21236). An unknown amount of cash was stolen in each incident. Police say no suspects have been yet been charged with either incident at this time. Photos via A. Hershey The post Nottingham storefronts smashed during overnight burglaries appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police identify 19-year-old Middle River shooting victim

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police have identified the 19-year-old who was killed in Sunday’s shooting in Middle River. At just after 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 700-block of Tinker Road for a report of shots fired. At the scene, authorities found Dominick Hill suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported Hill to an area hospital where he was later … Continue reading "Police identify 19-year-old Middle River shooting victim" The post Police identify 19-year-old Middle River shooting victim appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Crash reported on I-695 in Parkville

PARKVILLE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Thursday night crash on I-695. The crash was reported at just before 10 p.m. along the inner loop at the Perring Parkway exit. Several lanes are currently blocked on the inner loop prior to Perring Parkway. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in the area. The post Crash reported on I-695 in Parkville appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

ATM smash & grab reported at Perry Hall gas station

PERRY HALL, MD—Police are investigating another ATM storefront smash & grab. At around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the Shell station located in the 9000-block of Belair Road. At the scene, authorities found that the glass storefront had been smashed and the ATM had been stolen. No arrests have yet been made. Photo via L. Young The post ATM smash & grab reported at Perry Hall gas station appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Schools: TikTok school shooting threat ‘not credible’

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools issued an alert on Thursday regarding a nationwide school shooting threat that was posted to social media. The alert reads as follows: “BCPS has been made aware of an anonymous threat posted on TikTok targeting all schools in the United States. The post alleges that there are planned school shootings that will take place on … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Schools: TikTok school shooting threat ‘not credible’" The post Baltimore County Public Schools: TikTok school shooting threat ‘not credible’ appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police searching for missing man last seen in Carney area

UPDATE: Marshall Downes has been located. Original story below… ——— CARNEY, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing senior citizen. Marshall Downes, 85, was last seen at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the 9900-block of Walther Boulevard (21234). He was last seen wearing a brown & red hat, a brown jacket, and blue jeans. Anyone with information … Continue reading "Police searching for missing man last seen in Carney area" The post Police searching for missing man last seen in Carney area appeared first on Nottingham MD.
CARNEY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
3K+
Followers
910
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy