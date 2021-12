ABILENE, TX –– An Abilene man is behind bars after he allegedly tried to have his stepchildren murdered. According to court documents, the situation unfolded on December 6th when Michael Rodriguez made an alarming report to the Abilene Police Department. According to Rodriguez, he was offered $1,000 to murder the stepchildren of coworker Johnny Wayne Wright Jr. Rodriguez told investigators Wright told him about issues in his marriage while making "disturbing comments" about his stepchildren. The alleged comments included ones of sexual nature directed towards his stepdaughter and "using…

ABILENE, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO