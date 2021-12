Boris Johnson on Sunday faced fresh questions about alleged government breaches of coronavirus restrictions after a photo emerged of him at a Christmas event last year. The British prime minister has faced a barrage of criticism and calls to quit over claims of an illegal Downing Street party on December 18, 2020. He has repeatedly said he was assured the gathering complied with social distancing restrictions in place at the time and has ordered an internal investigation. But the Sunday Mirror published a photograph of Johnson said to have been taken three days before that party, at a "virtual quiz" for his staff, in which four teams of six people took part to raise funds for charity.

