ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Department of Corrections facing scourge of smuggled drugs

By Dani Birzer
KXRM
KXRM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dazeT_0dR9190500

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Department of Corrections officials say there is a scourge of narcotics flowing into the state’s facilities, including ultra-potent, hard-to-detect synthetic drugs that can be absorbed into paper and mailed to inmates.

The Colorado Sun reports data from the department shows a steep increase in the amount of drugs seized in state prisons over the past four years.

That includes cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and prescription drugs.

The state Department of Corrections inspector general says it’s hard to know if her office is getting better at finding smuggled drugs or whether more are finding their way into facilities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 3

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

Feds seek jail for Capitol riot suspect found with rifle

A North Carolina man awaiting trial on charges he assaulted two police officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol had an assault rifle and ammunition in his vehicle when he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving earlier this month, according to prosecutors.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
KXRM

Pueblo’s Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Clark Leonard (44) is described as a White male, 5’07”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Leonard, who has been featured twice before on our Safe Streets Program, has a no bond warrant for a […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scourge#Prescription Drugs#Heroin#Ap#The Colorado Sun
KXRM

Pueblo Police investigate Dec. 22 officer-involved shooting

PUEBLO, Colo.– On Wednesday, Dec. 22, around 9:58 p.m., Pueblo police responded to a residencein the 400 block of Goodnight Ave. regarding two unknown males ringing the doorbell, one having agun. Officers contacted a male in a dark hoodie on the side of the house who was armed. Shots were fired, and the male retreated […]
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

CSPD investigating back-to-back robberies Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating two robberies that happened with minutes of each other. According to CSPD, around 4 a.m. Wednesday, a woman was dumpster diving in the 3300 block of Knoll Lane. While she was searching for an item, a man got into her vehicle. When she approached […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Health officials considering school mask mandate after detecting Omicron in Pueblo County wastewater

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Health Department has confirmed the coronavirus variant Omicron has been detected in wastewater in Pueblo County. Based on previous research, omicron is usually detected in people between two and five days after its initial discovery. Local health leaders are now discussing a possible mask mandate for schools.  FOX21 […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
860K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy