WATCH: Cam Newton scores for the Carolina Panthers against the Buffalo Bills
Cam Newton scored on the ground again this season.
This time, it was against the Buffalo Bills.
He has scored a rushing touchdown in all five games this season during his second stint with the Carolina Panthers.
They would attempt a two-point conversion after the scoring play. D.J. Moore caught a pass making it an eight-point drive.
Newton is one of the best ever at the position in finding a way to score on the ground. He keeps that trend going for another week.
