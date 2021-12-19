ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Cam Newton scores for the Carolina Panthers against the Buffalo Bills

By Zac Blackerby
 5 days ago
Cam Newton scored on the ground again this season.

This time, it was against the Buffalo Bills.

He has scored a rushing touchdown in all five games this season during his second stint with the Carolina Panthers.

They would attempt a two-point conversion after the scoring play. D.J. Moore caught a pass making it an eight-point drive.

Newton is one of the best ever at the position in finding a way to score on the ground. He keeps that trend going for another week.

