Boat #17 Parade of Lights Lake Havasu

Throughout December, nightly 4-10 p.m. Marina Lights at Burton Chace Park – 13650 Mindanao Way. There’s nothing more festive than holiday lights wrapped around trees throughout 10-acre Burton Chace Park–one of the only parks in Los Angeles that is surrounded by water on three sides! The spectacular display of sparkling lights and decor will take place every night from December 1st through New Year’s Eve. Enjoy a seaside stroll under the holiday lights. Bring a hot cup of cocoa or pick up food from nearby restaurants. mdrholidays.com.
If you’re a last-minute planner for the holidays, don’t fret, there is still time to get that boat registered for the 35th annual Holiday on the Harbor Lighted Boat Parade, set to sail at 6 p.m. Sunday on Destin harbor. As of early Monday, nine boats had paid their registration...
The Coyote Point Yacht Club’s 5th annual Holiday Lighted Boat Parade is set to take place Saturday at 5:30 p.m. “Meet us on the berm in front of the Coyote Point Yacht club at the Coyote Point Marina, and view boats in lighted holiday regalia,” states the club located at 1820 Coyote Point Drive. “Enjoy holiday treats and songs. Plus special surprise guests.”
The Parade of Lights on Canyon Lake departs from Cranes Mill Marina at 7 p.m. Saturday. (Editor’s Note: Cranes Mill Marina this afternoon canceled the event, citing safety concerns due to high winds forecasted for Saturday.) The flotilla of boats will head for Canyon Dam, turn around, and end...
Come watch as local residents and boating enthusiasts “Light up the Lake” with a Holiday Boat Parade on Lake Wellington, on Saturday, December 11th. Approximately 30 festive, decorated boats are expected to cruise in the parade. Visible from the. Town Center Promenade, the boats will pass behind the...
The annual King Harbor Holiday Boat Parade returned on Saturday evening, Dec. 11, with an armada of sailing vessels glowing with Christmas lights. This year, the popular tradition had as its theme "Into the Lights," honoring first responders and health care workers.
MONTGOMERY, TX -- Einstein’s Surf & Boat Shop at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston is offering the opportunity to ride aboard a decorated party barge during the annual Lake Conroe Holiday Boat Parade. Tickets are $90 and include admission for one child. After the parade, gather at the...
Join Argosy Cruises for the 6th Annual Parade of Boats official onshore viewing party at Evanston Plaza in Fremont Friday, December 10 from 8:00-9:30pm. Decorated boats from all over the region convene and promenade around Lake Union and up the Fremont Cut for a dazzling display of holiday lights and music. PrimeTime Quartet will perform from aboard the official Christmas Ship™ to those gathered on shore as the Spirit of Seattle leads the parade.
The magic of the holiday season is on display as part of the Friends of the Riverwalk's annual Holiday Spectacular! The Tampa Riverwalk is aglow with festive decorations, lighted floating displays and fun for the whole family. The Holiday Hunt outdoor scavenger hunt runs from December 17-January 2. The Tampa Holiday Lighted Boat Parade sails on December 18th. Holiday Lighted Boat Parade registration is available online. Other events are free!
SARASOTA (WSNN) - A Suncoast Holiday tradition returns this weekend!. Sarasota Bay is going to be filled with boats at the 35th Annual Holiday Boat Parade, Saturday at 7 PM. "This year, we have 30 boats registered," Suncoast Charities for Children's Director of Special Events Lisa Baer said. "Anything from a 19-foot center console, all the way up to a 75-foot yacht."
When I first heard rumbling of the potential of a Lake Palestine Christmas Boat Parade I was excited about it immediately. I wasn't exactly sure how it would happen or who would put forth the effort to make it happen but it seems like everyone is excited to see this just like I am. The small town of Coffee City, TX is hosting the Lake Palestine Christmas Boat Parade, this could be your new fun family tradition.
5 pm – 8 pm. Special night of shopping on Fridays. Products available: corn meal, Coarse Southern grits, dips and mixes, organic pig meat from Bost Farms, small gift items, wooden toys, gift baskets, cookbooks, pillows, local honey, candles and more. Outdoor vendors (depending on weather). Bost Grist Mill, 4701 Hwy. 200, Concord. 704.782.1600.
Trying to figure out what to do? This calendar, published weekly on Mondays, can point you to some of the best options in Lake Norman. Open Track Nights on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. 6-8 pm. James Hoyt Wilhelm Park’s 1/4-mile walking track will be lighted on Mondays and Bailey Road...
Lighted boats and participants with colorful stories to tell highlighted the 37th annual Alafia Lighted Boat Parade as attendees looked on from various places along the route, including from the bleachers at the Riverview Park and Recreation Center. Meanwhile, chili-to-go was distributed at the nearby Riverview United Methodist Church, at...
Blissfield, MI – Due to high winds last Saturday, the Blissfield Parade of Lights was postponed. It has been rescheduled for this Saturday, December 18th, at 7 PM. Parade entries can still be made online at www.blissfieldmainstreet.com or fill out a form at the Blissfield Village Office.
City offices are closed on Friday, December 24, 2021 for the Christmas holiday and Friday, December 31, 2021 for the New Year’s Day holiday. Aquatic Center and Havasu Mobility services are unavailable. Police and Fire Department services are unaffected, however administrative offices are closed. All City offices resume normal...
A 48-foot sea ride is getting all dressed up for the holidays, as a self-described “Winterfest maniac” gets the vessel ready to set sail this weekend on a special anniversary. Speaking with 7News on Tuesday, boat decorator Cookie Marovich pointed out the significance of this year’s Seminole Hard Rick Winterfest...
With Christmas Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman. Lake Havasu City. City offices are closed on Friday, December 24, 2021 for the Christmas holiday. Aquatic...
Comments / 0