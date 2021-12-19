ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'I have no problem with referees - only you!' - Klopp fumes after controversial decisions by Tierney in Liverpool's 2-2 draw at Spurs

By Seth Vertelney
goal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo incidents in particular left the Reds boss unhappy as his side dropped points in the title race. Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp hit out at referee Paul Tierney on the pitch following Sunday's 2-2 draw at Tottenham, charging: "I have no problems with any referees - only you!"...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Brilliant Post Match Jurgen Klopp Interview After Controversial Liverpool Draw With Tottenham

After Liverpool's eventful 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp gave a really interesting interview and you can watch it here. There were many controversial moments in the game which could have had implications on the end result and Reds manager Klopp gave his views on those decisions and the performance of referee Paul Tierney.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Harry Kane
firstsportz.com

Watch: ‘Outraged’ Jurgen Klopp has a talk with the referees about Andrew Robertson’s Controversial red card against Spurs

After a thrilling encounter with Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool FC lost points once again in the ongoing Premier League season, providing Manchester City to further extend their lead at the top of the points table. The exciting end to end match concluded in a 2-2 draw but was unfortunately marred with controversy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp furious with officials after Spurs draw

Tottenham's 2-2 draw against Liverpool was a game that had everything: loads of chances, Harry Kane's first goal in ages, both sides coming back, a red card... and controversy. A lot of controversy. Earlier in the day, BBC pundit Alan Shearer said the officials "have been awful for a long...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referees#Reds#Spurs#Tottenham#Var#Football Daily#Footballdaily#Sky Sports
Merced Sun-Star

Kane rediscovers scoring touch as Spurs, Liverpool draw 2-2

Harry Kane scored only his second goal of the Premier League season for Tottenham in an engrossingly wild 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday. Tanguy Ndombele slipped Kane in after Harry Winks had won the ball back. Kane — last season's top scorer in the league — sent the ball into the far corner in the 13th minute.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Amazing Statistic That Proves Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Was Correct About Referee Paul Tierney

An amazing stat has been revealed by a Liverpool statistician that helps understand why manager Jurgen Klopp was so frustrated with referee Paul Tierney on Sunday. An enthralling 2-2 draw was played out between Klopp's team and Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but the talking points after the game were dominated by decisions in the game by Tierney and VAR.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Frustrating Draw With Spurs

Well that was certainly something. In a game that honestly should not have been played with covid rates among players and the UK alike rising at an alarming rate, Liverpool, Spurs, and referee Paul Tierney/VAR leaned into the chaos. Liverpool were left short handed, especially in midfield, with a bevy of players out with covid and other illness, leaving Jürgen Klopp to field 19 year old Tyler Morton. Liverpool started fast, but Spurs generated plenty of problems for Liverpool through direct play on the counter. After conceding and weathering a strong stretch from Spurs, Liverpool came on strong to take a 2-1 lead before two moments of madness turned the game on its head, ending in a 2-2 draw. Both teams will feel aggrieved not to have taken all three points, and both were lucky not to have lost. In the end, with everything that transpired, a draw was probably fair. Let’s tuck into the mayhem, shall we?
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp: I have no idea why ref has problem with me

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was booked during their 2-2 draw with Tottenham. Klopp defended his actions during the pulsating clash, which saw Andrew Robertson sent off. He said, “It is always helpful when you play football yourself. When you see the situation back (Diogo Jota's penalty appeal), the VAR is there. Why is he stopping? I don't understand. The draw is fine. We are not crazy enough to think we cannot draw at Tottenham but these situations are crucial.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NESN

Liverpool Vs. Tottenham: Reds, Spurs Battle To 2-2 Draw

Liverpool claimed a point with a 2-2 draw following an action-packed encounter with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon. Spurs took the lead through Harry Kane, but the Reds leveled via a clinical header from Diogo Jota in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The home team was then thwarted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester United in Alvarez hunt

Newcastle fail with €40m bid for Paqueta (Le10Sport) Man Utd outcast Martial keen on Sevilla switch (Sky Sports) Liverpool are contenders for Haaland (Sky Deutschland) Azpilicueta wants Chelsea stay (The Athletic) American youngster set for new PSV deal. 2021-12-21T22:00:26.000Z 03:30. PSV are in talks with American youngster Richie Ledezma...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy