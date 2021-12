An umpteenth revival of a popular work in a classic production – enjoyment guaranteed, revelation not expected. Puccini’s Tosca is back at the Royal Opera House, 10th time round for Jonathan Kent’s staging in Paul Brown’s sumptuous designs (revival director Amy Lane), complete with cast changes too numerous to track. The only comfort for those trying to stage a show in current precarious circumstances is that many involved know how it goes. The bass Jeremy White has sung the character role of Sacristan, with deft geniality, since the production was new in 2006. No doubt by now he could dep for all the parts if required.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO