Trovon Reed provides connection to Auburn football's new offensive coordinator

By Zac Blackerby
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u9CSV_0dR907CQ00

Trovon Reed was already a fan favorite on The Plains due to his time at Auburn as a player, his stint in the NFL, and his exceptional character that was able to be heard in local Auburn radio.

He earned a spot on Bryan Harsin’s staff after speaking to the team. He was given a larger role over the last few weeks on the recruiting trail. As he used his personal story and connections to the state of Louisiana, he made a major impact on the 2022 class.

Now he even has a connection to Auburn’s new offensive coordinator, Austin Davis.

The two were teammates on the Seattle Seahawks during the 2017 season.

Reed reached out on Twitter with a great tweet.

