Boat #30 Parade of Lights Lake Havasu

The magic of the holiday season is on display as part of the Friends of the Riverwalk's annual Holiday Spectacular! The Tampa Riverwalk is aglow with festive decorations, lighted floating displays and fun for the whole family. The Holiday Hunt outdoor scavenger hunt runs from December 17-January 2. The Tampa Holiday Lighted Boat Parade sails on December 18th. Holiday Lighted Boat Parade registration is available online. Other events are free!
East side of the Pineda Causeway starting around 4 pm. Please have plenty of Christmas lights and horns or whistles as there are other boats on the water. We encourage an enjoyable Christmas theme for your kayak or SUP. Boat Parade. The Banana River Power Squadron will sponsor the 2021...
Homes brighten up for the season with holiday displays. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Everywhere you go. Whether it’s Perry Como or Johnny Mathis, Bing Crosby or Michael Bublé singing the classic carol, the words perfectly conjure up images of the Christmas season. Snow...
It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas, when residents, friends and families, some several generations strong, turned out for the annual Moorings Christmas Lighted Boat Parade hosted by the Moorings Yacht Club, Moorings Club, Moorings Realty Sales Company and The Moorings of Vero Property Owners Association. With dusk...
SEBRING — The Sebring Christmas Boat Parade took place Saturday, with an enthusiastic crowd of participants and spectators, who came out to Lake Jackson. A boat parade was held on Lake Jackson a number of years ago, but then it sort of fizzled out, until it was revived in 2015 by Shelley Dawes and Jim D’Avignon. Dawes has been the driving force behind the parade ever since.
Come watch as local residents and boating enthusiasts “Light up the Lake” with a Holiday Boat Parade on Lake Wellington, on Saturday, December 11th. Approximately 30 festive, decorated boats are expected to cruise in the parade. Visible from the. Town Center Promenade, the boats will pass behind the...
The annual King Harbor Holiday Boat Parade returned on Saturday evening, Dec. 11, with an armada of sailing vessels glowing with Christmas lights. This year, the popular tradition had as its theme "Into the Lights," honoring first responders and health care workers.
Join Argosy Cruises for the 6th Annual Parade of Boats official onshore viewing party at Evanston Plaza in Fremont Friday, December 10 from 8:00-9:30pm. Decorated boats from all over the region convene and promenade around Lake Union and up the Fremont Cut for a dazzling display of holiday lights and music. PrimeTime Quartet will perform from aboard the official Christmas Ship™ to those gathered on shore as the Spirit of Seattle leads the parade.
More than 20 boats participated in the annual Canyon Lake Parade of Lights Saturday and spectators crowded Indian Beach, the causeway and other locations to view the colorful and festively lit boats. “This was the biggest turn out in a long time,” Rich Moline, Commodore of the sponsoring Canyon Lake...
LAKE PLACID — Mr. and Mrs. Jim Leonard would never believe that the Leisure Lakes boat parade they began in 1992 would continue. Last Saturday, the 29th annual parade took place. It started where it always has, at the Stearns Canal and traveled to Lake Carrie. Bill and Peggy...
Wrangell’s annual boat parade lit up the Zimovia Strait over the weekend (December 18). Here’s KSTK’s report from the water. The F/V Noelani is festooned in lights. Red and white strands run up and over the outriggers from bow to stern, multicolored lights run the circumference of the boat, and a string of white icicles with clear stars at the tips keeps hitting boat passengers in the face as they walk in and out of the cabin.
Unalaska’s annual boat parade is happening Wednesday night. Participant Dan Loy says this is his fifth or sixth year driving his 20-foot boat, The Escape Plan, in the community event, which started in 2013. “It started as a really impromptu thing by two community members, Cody Lekanoff and Shawn...
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Dozens of colorfully decorated watercraft participated in the 35th annual Indian Rocks Beach Lighted Boat Parade on Dec. 18, with the entrants ranging from the beautiful to the bizarre. Adorning the various seafaring vessels were a giant pink and purple octopus with glowering eyes, a...
The large-scale, on-the-ocean procession twinkles nightly through Dec. 19, 2021. Free to watch; viewing from a restaurant or boat will be additional. The Ring of Lights competition features on-shore decorations, with businesses and homes going all out, glitter-wise. Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade: Doing anything 113 times takes some effort,...
THE 2021 PALM COAST HOLIDAY BOAT PARADE will be dedicated to the memory of the Honorable Jon Netts, who died in 2021. Netts served as the city’s second mayor for two terms. Netts is known not only for his leadership during a critical time in the growth of Palm Coast, but also for his passionate stewardship and encyclopedic knowledge of the Intracoastal and the city’s waterways, as well as his active support of the Parade, now in its 38th year.
Despite some wintry-like weather and dots of snow, everything improved enough for the annual Paddock Lake Christmas Parade to go off without a hitch late Saturday afternoon, Dec. 11, 2021. Kids and adults happily lined the roads for the small but festive parade of fire trucks, cars, decorated golf carts and rescue personnel trucks before heading to the Village Hall for homemade cookies, hot chocolate, and a chance to see Santa.
