Boat #30 Parade of Lights Lake Havasu

THE 2021 PALM COAST HOLIDAY BOAT PARADE will be dedicated to the memory of the Honorable Jon Netts, who died in 2021. Netts served as the city’s second mayor for two terms. Netts is known not only for his leadership during a critical time in the growth of Palm Coast, but also for his passionate stewardship and encyclopedic knowledge of the Intracoastal and the city’s waterways, as well as his active support of the Parade, now in its 38th year.

PALM COAST, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO