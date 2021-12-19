ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid funding for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland doubled

By The Newsroom
 5 days ago
Extra funding to tackle Covid-19 across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland has been doubled.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the boost was to ensure people in the devolved nations were supported “in the face of this serious health crisis”.

The total sum has been doubled from the recently-announced £430 million.

Of this, the Scottish Government is being allocated £440 million, the Welsh Government £270 million and the Northern Ireland Executive £150 million.

The Treasury said the amounts, which are in addition to the devolved nations’ autumn Budget funding, will be kept under review.

Mr Sunak said: “Following discussions with the devolved administrations, we are now doubling the additional funding available.

“We will continue to listen to and work with the devolved administrations in the face of this serious health crisis, to ensure we’re getting the booster to people all over the UK and that people in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are supported.”

The announcement comes after Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said the UK Government’s initial offer of £220 million to help in the fight against the coronavirus had left the country millions of pounds worse off.

Following a Cobra meeting on Wednesday, Scotland’s Finance Secretary, Kate Forbes, wrote to Mr Sunak urging him to take more action to help deal with the impact of the Omicron variant, and described the £220 million sum as “entirely inadequate”.

BBC

Covid: Nightclubs in Wales to shut and Scotland's restrictions take effect

Restrictions requiring shops and hospitality outlets to reduce crowding and queueing, erect screens and barriers, and enforce the wearing of face masks have taken effect in Scotland. Holyrood ministers have offered £100m of support to firms, and are calling on the UK government to provide additional funds. The number...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Getting booster is ‘civic duty’, says Yousaf, as seven in 10 Scots get third jag

Seven in 10 eligible Scots have been given the coronavirus-busting booster jag, latest figures have revealed.In total, 72.1% of those eligible to get their Covid booster have been given the jag, with more than 70,000 boosters being given out in Scotland over the past two days.Humza Yousaf Scotland’s Health Secretary said: “Getting vaccinated is your civic duty, you not only protect yourself, but your loved ones, those you interact with and the country as whole, so please get your booster as soon as you can.”The eligible figure is based on adults who, by the end of the year,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sturgeon hopes isolation decision will come soon, but warns of dangers

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she hopes a decision can be made on any changes to self-isolation rules “soon”, but warned of possible dangers.The UK Government has cut self-isolation requirements for those in England to just seven days provided two lateral flow tests are returned on the sixth and seventh day of isolation.The Scottish Government has come under pressure, from the Scottish Tories in particular, to follow suit.But Ms Sturgeon has said she will wait for advice from public health officials before making any decision, which could take days or even weeks.“The advice right now, given the very fragile...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Wales follows Scotland with measures from Boxing Day

Watch: Javid promises millions more antivirals for UK. Video caption: Health Secretary Sajid Javid promises millions more antivirals for UKHealth Secretary Sajid Javid promises millions more antivirals for UK. The UK has bought an extra 4.25m doses of antivirals to help the NHS fight the latest Covid wave, the health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says coronavirus cannot be underestimated

The threat posed by Covid-19 is real and cannot be underestimated, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has warned.The DUP leader is currently isolating after contracting the virus.In his Christmas message to party supporters, Sir Jeffrey said his symptoms remained mild, something he attributed to having been vaccinated.The Lagan Valley MP told colleagues his key priorities in the time ahead were to work with Government to get a “better deal” from Brussels in negotiations on Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol and also to secure more support from Treasury to help those affected by Covid-19.“For nearly two years now we have been living with the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Omicron variant is coming, warns Leitch, as Christmas caution urged

The Omicron variant “is coming”, one of Scotland’s top clinicians has said, as he urged care over Christmas gatherings.The new variant has become the dominant strain of Covid-19 in Scotland, leading to a spike in case numbers in recent weeks.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also announced this week that restrictions on hospitality and events will return after Christmas, with outdoor gatherings limited to 500 people, indoor seated events capped at 200, and standing at 100.The Omicron variant is coming, but behaviour and vaccines are keeping it at bay a littleNational clinical director Professor Jason LeitchNightclubs have also been ordered to close,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: UK reports 119,789 new cases in another record rise as Omicron variant surges

The UK has reported yet another record daily surge of coronavirus cases, as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly through the nation.The country reported a further 119,789 new cases on Thursday – marking the second day in a row that previous records were broken, after new infections exceeded 100,000 for the first time on Wednesday. With test supplies struggling to meet soaring demand, the actual number is likely to be far higher.A further 147 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to 147,720. Separate figures show the virus has now been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Christmas Day jabs for thousands as battle continues against Covid-19

Thousands of people across England will receive a Christmas Day booster jab as the NHS vaccination effort continues in the face of record Covid-19 case rates. Health Secretary Sajid Javid urged people to “make the booster a part of your Christmas this year”, as figures showed the scale of the threat from the Omicron variant.
WORLD
