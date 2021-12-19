ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Daily statistical milestones: Rudy Gobert moves past Dirk Nowitzki and more

By HoopsHype
 2 days ago
Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Rudy Gobert No. 52 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Dirk Nowitzki with 1,286 blocks. He’s now 7 away from Greg Ostertag and Julius Erving

Evan Fournier No. 94 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of David Wesley with 1,124 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Bojan Bogdanović

Robin Lopez No. 95 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Darryl Dawkins with 1,024 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Chris Dudley

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 115 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jeff Green with 1,063 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Marcus Morris

Joe Ingles No. 119 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Channing Frye with 1,050 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Nick Anderson

Rudy Gobert No. 141 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Joe Smith with 6,580 rebounds. He’s now 10 away from David West

Eric Bledsoe No. 174 in three-pointers

Moved ahead of Paul Pressey with 998 steals. He’s now tied with Devin Harris

Rudy Gay No. 186 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Zelmo Beaty with 5,951 rebounds. He’s now 8 away from Tristan Thompson

Enes Kanter No. 198 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Udonis Haslem with 5,764 rebounds. He’s now 1 away from Reggie Evans

Blake Griffin No. 229 in assists now

Moved ahead of Antonio Daniels with 2,938 assists. He’s now 3 away from Howard Komives

Jayson Tatum No. 238 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kent Bazemore and Austin Rivers with 683 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Bryon Russell

DeMarcus Cousins No. 242 in points now

Moved ahead of Charles Oakley with 12,424 points. He’s now 6 away from Caron Butler

