ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Germany searching for answers five years after Berlin attack

By HANNIBAL HANSCHKE, Sophie MAKRIS with Sebastien ASH in Frankfurt
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rz5mV_0dR8zTMa00
People left flowers at Berlin's 'Der Riss' memorial commemorating the victims of the 2016 terrorist attack /POOL/AFP

Germany must "clarify" the circumstances surrounding a deadly lorry attack on a Christmas market in Berlin in 2016, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Sunday in a speech to commemorate its five-year anniversary.

Twelve people were killed when 24-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri ploughed a truck into the market on December 19, 2016, the deadliest Islamist attack to be perpetrated on German soil.

A 13th victim died this year having suffered serious injuries in the assault, claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.

The state had "a duty to clarify the mistakes" that meant the attack was not prevented, Steinmeier said at the ceremony to mark the anniversary.

Germany "must correct these mistakes, where these happened, and it must further investigate when there are new findings," he said, following an open letter from the families of the victims to new Chancellor Olaf Scholz asserting shortcomings in the handling of the case.

In the letter, they urged the government to order new inquiries into the individuals responsible for ordering and abetting the attack, an element they say has been under-explored.

- Church memorial -

In a statement ahead of the memorial, Scholz said the events were "etched in our collective memory" and shared his condolences with the families of the victims.

Tributes to the victims took place at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, whose bell tower, partially destroyed in World War II, overlooks the Breitscheidplatz square where the attack happened.

The church's bells rang out at 20:02 local time (1902 GMT), the exact hour at which the truck drove into the Christmas market at full speed.

In his speech, Steinmeier said there were "failures in the support offered to those left behind" in the weeks following the attack, another theme picked up on in the relatives' open letter.

The families call for the "dignified treatment for those affected" as well as the clarification of the circumstances of the attack.

"The Breitscheidplatz attack still raises a number of questions that have not been sufficiently answered in my opinion," Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said on Friday.

"The relatives of the victims have every right to be angry and ask for answers," Berlin's interior minister Andreas Geisel told local broadcaster RBB.

Whether this was possible after five years, Geisel said he "does not know".

- Surveillance mistakes -

On the run for four days after the attack, Amri was eventually located and shot down by police in Italy.

Different inquiries highlighted errors in the surveillance of Amri, who arrived in Germany in 2015 and was quickly identified as a potentially dangerous Islamist and a drug trafficker.

The German authorities remain on alert over the threat of further attacks. Since 2000, law enforcement has foiled 23 such attacks, the interior ministry said in September.

There are currently 554 individuals in Germany considered to be dangerous Islamists, according to police.

IS also claimed responsibility in 2016 for a knife attack in Hamburg, a bombing in Ansbach that injured 15 people and an axe attack in Bavaria where five were hurt.

None of the assailants came to Europe carrying orders from IS, according to authorities. All of them seem to have organised their actions alone, sometimes under the influence of mental disorders.

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Germany warns China its recent naval mission was just a teaser

Germany's naval chief has said the country's recent deployment of a warship into the South China Sea was a ?teaser? intended to signal to Beijing that Berlin planned to ramp up its military presence in the disputed waters. Speaking from on board the Bayern frigate on Tuesday, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Germany warned to lock down NOW as Holland braces for ‘Code Black’ hospital chaos & new covid strain emerges in Belgium

GERMANY is being urged to go into lockdown NOW amid spiralling Covid cases as a horrifying fourth wave of the deadly bug strikes Europe. As hospitals become overwhelmed in Holland, the country is bracing for a "Code Black" scenario meaning medics may be forced to choose who lives and dies, while the new super strain has emerged in Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Fox News

Italy makes life uncomfortable for unvaccinated people

Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people this holiday season, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums starting Monday to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Italian police can check whether diners in restaurants or bars have a "super" green...
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

Germany convicts Russian of murdering Chechen separatist in Berlin

A German court has sentenced a Russian man to life in prison after he was found guilty of murdering Chechen separatist Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, two years after a killing that caused a diplomatic rift between Berlin and Moscow. According to the prosecutors, the Russian security services sent Vadim Krasikov, under the...
EUROPE
nsjonline.com

End of an era: Germany’s Merkel bows out after 16 years

BERLIN — Angela Merkel was assured of a place in the history books as soon as she became Germany’s first female chancellor on Nov. 22, 2005. Over the next 16 years, she was credited with raising Germany’s profile and influence, working to hold a fractious European Union together, managing a string of crises and being a role model for women.
EUROPE
Idaho8.com

Berlin’s troubled Brandenburg Airport still in crisis one year after opening

After nearly a decade of delays and billions of euros over budget, Berlin’s long-awaited airport, Berlin-Brandenburg, finally opened on October 31, 2020. But turbulence has continued for BER during its first year of operation, with a long list of problems and passenger complaints: lengthy check-in and security lines; confusing layout and signage; cramped, dirty bathrooms; and bacteria found in drinking water, just to name a few.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Italy#Tunisian#Islamist#The Islamic State
BBC

Germany expels Russian diplomats after hitman sentenced in Berlin

Germany is expelling two Russian diplomats after a German court jailed a Russian man for life for a murder in a Berlin park and said it had been ordered by Moscow. Vadim Krasikov was found guilty of shooting Zelimkhan Khangoshvili in the head at close range in August 2019. The...
EUROPE
sacramentosun.com

Germany has plan for Nord Stream 2 Berlin

The Russian-backed Nord Stream 2 pipeline should proceed according to European Union law, Berlin's foreign minister has said. Germany's new top diplomat, Annalena Baerbock, who once accused Russia of "blackmailing" Berlin to greenlight the gas link, has said that she and the country's chancellor have reached an agreement on the project.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
The Guardian

Polish deputy PM says Germany wants to turn EU into ‘fourth reich’

The head of Poland’s ruling party, Jarosław Kaczyński, has said Germany is trying to turn the EU into a federal “German fourth reich”. Speaking to the far-right Polish newspaper GPC, the head of the Law and Justice party (PiS) said some countries “are not enthusiastic at the prospect of a German fourth reich being built on the basis of the EU”.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
The Independent

Hungary's PM denounced in Bosnia for anti-Muslim rhetoric

Bosnian officials and religious leaders on Wednesday denounced suggestions voiced by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his spokesman that the integration of Bosnia into the European Union will be challenging because of its large Muslim population.Orban’s spokesman Zoltan Kovacs has tweeted that “the challenge with Bosnia is how to integrate a country with 2 million Muslims.”During his long speech on Tuesday in Budapest, right-wing populist Orban said Hungary supports Bosnia’s EU bid, adding that as an EU member, Hungary had to mobilize a lot of energy to overcome “the enlargement fatigue that has taken hold of the European...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Billionaire German doctor faces criminal probe after inoculating 20,000 people with home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes

A criminal probe has been launched into a German doctor after he inoculated 20,000 people with a home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes. Winfried Stöcker, 74, staged an illegal vaccination event at Luebeck airport in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, northern Germany, on Saturday. The billionaire scientist, who owns...
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

AFP

34K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy