Columbia Academy's first state title-winning coach dies

By MAURICE PATTON Main Street Maury
mainstreet-nashville.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Hayes, who led Columbia Academy to its first high school baseball state championship nearly 30 years ago during a coaching career that also included stops at Spring Hill, E.A. Cox and Whitthorne, died Friday at the age of 58. Hayes suffered a brain aneurysm at his home in...

www.mainstreet-nashville.com

fox5atlanta.com

Roswell High School football quarterback Robbie Roper dies after surgery

ROSWELL, Ga. - Robbie Roper, the quarterback for Roswell High School, died Wednesday after complications from surgery, family and school officials confirmed via social media. He was 18 years-old. In a tweet on the high school senior’s Twitter, the Roper family confirmed the high school senior’s death. In...
ROSWELL, GA
mainstreet-nashville.com

Columbia Central two-sport standout learns size matters

At the onset of his senior year, Q Martin was a basketball player on the football team. Nearly 800 rushing yards, 15 total touchdowns, two unofficial recruiting visits to Southeastern Conference schools, a number change and an all-star game appearance later, the Columbia Central two-sport standout has a decision to make -- and, perhaps, a family tradition to uphold.
HIGH SCHOOL
washburnreview.org

Women’s basketball romps Rogers State for first home win

After picking up its first conference win of the season, Washburn women’s basketball looked to build its first winning streak of the season with a matchup against Rogers State Dec. 18. The Ichabods entered the afternoon 2-7 on the year but faced off with a Hillcats team looking for its first conference win of the season.
BASKETBALL
hawaiiprepworld.com

Kahuku’s Leonard Ah You is a human wrecking ball in state title win

Thursday morning was different for Leonard Ah You and his neighbors in Laie. He was still asleep when the loudest of noises blared through the neighborhood. “I was woken up at 7 o’clock this morning. Auntie Peni Toilolo, she was blasting the tomahawk chop song driving through the community, telling everybody to wake up on the loudspeaker,” said Ah You, who had a state championship football game to play in another 12 hours. “I was like, oh man, the pressure’s on.”
FOOTBALL
mainstreetpreps.com

Holidays interrupt coaching searches at Columbia Academy, Columbia Central

The best gifts for Kevin Eady and Pernell Knox may still be about a month away. Columbia Central’s principal and Columbia Academy’s athletics director are taking brief breaks to celebrate Christmas, but will resume their work almost immediately as they look to fill football coaching vacancies – ideally, in both cases, by the end of January.
HIGH SCHOOL
gpkmedia.com

Another Tiger Champion - Tiger's Mascot Wins State Title

It was another Tiger win, when Hot Springs High’s own “Tony the Tiger” won first place in the New Mexico Bowl High School Mascot Challenge, Saturday, December 18. With our Tiger busting moves and performing his routine before a delighted crowd, his victory was sealed from the moment he started. Beneath the furry exterior and under the iconic “Tiger” head gear was Hot Springs High freshman, Cole Segura. A now familiar face to Tiger fans, Cole has been a feature of the Tiger cheer team, making appearances, performing and delighting young and old at the Tiger’s games and matches as well as other school assemblies and activities. His most recent performance routine marks his setting the bar even higher, both for himself and for high school mascots across New Mexico. We look forward to enjoying his sideline presence throughout this school year, and going onward.
HIGH SCHOOL
mainstreet-nashville.com

Beech boys stay undefeated with win over Pearl-Cohn

SHACKLE ISLAND — Depending on who you ask or which poll service you use, the Beech boys basketball team is the best in the state in Class 4A. But December rankings mean nothing and will have little to no bearing on the season’s outcome in two-plus months. Head...
HIGH SCHOOL
The Trussville Tribune

Introducing the All-Tribune Team: First Team

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE — It’s a difficult task to winnow down the best of the best, but the 2021 All-Tribune Team reflects a cross-section of the top players from the seven teams in the newspaper’s coverage area. The All-Tribune Team features teams from one 7A school (Hewitt-Trussville), three 6A schools (Clay-Chalkville, Pinson […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
KXRM

CC coach Mayotte hopeful for another WJC gold-medal run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — While the Colorado College hockey team continues the break in its schedule, their head coach is hoping to come back to the Tigers with his third gold medal as an assistant coach for Team USA at the World Junior Championships in Canada. Mayotte, who won a gold medal in 2017 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
hawaiiprepworld.com

A perfect ’10’: Liona Lefau is everywhere in Kahuku’s state-title win

Where there’s one to begin the job, there’s another to finish it. When coaches say a game can change on three or four plays, they’re also inferring that elite players like Liona Lefau and Leonard Ah You are on the field. Lefau and Ah You capped a perfect season for Kahuku with scintillating plays on defense, offense and special teams in a 49-14 dusting of No. 2-ranked Saint Louis on Thursday night.
KAHUKU, HI
mainstreet-nashville.com

SEC, Big East alter basketball policies as COVID-19 cases spike

The Southeastern and Big East conferences have updated their policies for basketball game postponements, cancellations and rescheduling to provide more leniency for teams that are unable to play because of spiking COVID-19 cases. The policies for both conferences establish that men's and women's teams will be required to play if...
COLLEGE SPORTS

