ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Investigation underway after man found shot to death in parked car in Long Beach

By KTLA Digital Staff
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KzwtB_0dR8z4cu00

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a parked car in Long Beach Saturday night, authorities said.

The incident was reported to patrol officers before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of 72nd Street and Atlantic Place, according to the Long Beach Police Department. It was then that officers were flagged down by a citizen who reported that a shooting had occurred.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times inside a parked car.

The victim, who officials did not identify pending notification of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A motive for the shooting is not known, and additional details were not immediately available.

Detectives are actively working to obtain additional information.

Anyone with more information about this incident was asked to call Homicide Detectives Leticia Gamboa or Ethan Shear at 562-570-7244 .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

Antisemitic stickers placed throughout Manhattan Beach; police investigating

Manhattan Beach police are investigating after antisemitic stickers were placed throughout the city, authorities said Thursday. After getting calls about the stickers, officers responded to different locations in the city and found stickers “containing hate speech related to the Jewish community,” the Manhattan Beach Police Department said in a statement. Officers, with help from city […]
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

LAPD seeking hit-and-run driver in fatal collision with bicyclist

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Venice on Wednesday, and the Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding the person responsible. The victim, a man whose name has not been released pending notification of his family, was hit by a dark-colored Chevrolet Bolt near the intersection of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Surfer dies after apparent shark attack off Morro Bay on Christmas Eve

A surfer was killed in an apparent shark attack off Morro Bay Friday morning, authorities said. First responders were dispatched to the beach just north of Atascadero Road in the Central Coast city to a report of an unresponsive male victim on the beach, according to a statement released by the Morro Bay Police Department. […]
MORRO BAY, CA
KTLA

3 ‘sophisticated’ retail thieves arrested at The Outlets at Orange with thousands in stolen merchandise: CHP

Three “sophisticated” retail thieves were arrested at The Outlets at Orange with thousands in stolen merchandise, California Highway Patrol announced Wednesday. The investigation began when CHP officers in the Organized Retail Crime Task Force spotted two people walking toward the mall with booster bags. Booster bags are handmade foil-lined bags often used by shoplifters to […]
ORANGE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#After Man#Weather#Homicide Detectives
KTLA

Man arrested after robbing Garden Grove bank: Police

A 39-year-old man was arrested after allegedly robbing a Garden Grove bank this week, police said. The incident occurred about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday at a Bank of the West along the 12900 block of Main Street. The suspect allegedly walked up to a teller window and demanded money from the drawer, Garden Grove police said […]
GARDEN GROVE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

1 dead, 1 wounded in Vermont Square shooting: LAPD

One man is dead and another is hospitalized after a double shooting in the Vermont Square area of South Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. The two men were shot near the intersection of Normandie Avenue and West 53rd Street at about 4:40 p.m., according to Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department. Both were taken […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Ex-Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Daunte Wright

A suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser was convicted of manslaughter Thursday in the death of Daunte Wright, prompting tears from the young Black man’s parents and a jubilant celebration by supporters outside the courthouse who chanted “Guilty, guilty, guilty!” The mostly white jury deliberated for about 27 hours over four days […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KTLA

Uber driver accused of raping female passenger in Las Vegas

An Uber driver is charged with raping a female passenger who police said fell asleep before waking up as she was attacked during a ride in metro Las Vegas. Dawed Oumer Mekonene, 30, was arrested Tuesday and remained in jail Friday pending a court hearing on charges of sexual assault and battery by strangulation to […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTLA

4 arrested in Chino Hills for participating in organized shoplifting ring: Police

Four alleged shoplifters were arrested in Chino Hills Tuesday after stealing from multiple stores at The Shoppes, according to the Chino Hills Police Department. The four people who were arrested — 18-year-old Jessika Jones of Los Angeles, 28-year-old Tiana Charles of Inglewood, 27-year-old Takana Cass of Los Angeles and 19-year-old Raymonie Colquicc of McDonough, Georgia […]
CHINO HILLS, CA
KTLA

Kim Potter penalty: What will judge weigh in sentencing of suburban Minneapolis police officer?

The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright will be sentenced in February after a jury convicted her Thursday on two counts of manslaughter. The most serious charge against Kim Potter — first-degree manslaughter — carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. Here’s how her sentencing could […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

SigAlert for 5 Fwy to remain in place through early Thursday morning for overturned tractor-trailer: CHP

A SigAlert is expected to remain in place through early Thursday morning for the 5 Freeway in the unincorporated Santa Susana Mountains after a tractor-trailer overturned and spilled its contents onto the roadway Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported just before 3 p.m., when a truck carrying 14,000 pounds […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy