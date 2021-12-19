ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The Spectrum: Ohio’s Senate race; Build Back Better in trouble?

By Colleen Marshall
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ekvP_0dR8yzNV00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

  • A new leader in Ohio’s race for Senate may be emerging.

    Jane Timken says new polling numbers have given her confidence, while the former state party chair looks to reunite a fractured Republican party.

    “I have the ability to bring people together,” Timken said.
  • Democrats in Washington are likely to miss their self-imposed deadline to get President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda passed by the end of the new year.

    Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty helped get the deal done in the House of Representatives, but one big hurdle remains.

    “Tell my colleagues on the other side to do their job,” Beatty said.
  • There are six elected statewide officials in Ohio, and all six have been held by Republicans for the last three elections, and every incumbent in next year’s races have told us they are seeking a second term.

    Democratic State Rep. Jeffrey Crossman is looking to break that mold.

    The Parma-area lawmaker announced this week he is in the hunt for attorney general, saying current AG David Yost failed to fight for Ohioans.
  • Republican strategist Mike Gonidakis and President and CEO of Innovation Ohio Desiree Tims weigh in on next year’s statewide races and the struggles the Democrats face to get the president’s Build Back Better plan passed.
Bobby Hicks
5d ago

I will never vote another Democrat as long as I'm alive. but we all know when you die your automatically a Democrat voter . that's been proven time and time again

3
Cora Ida Dora
5d ago

A word to the wise: google your party’s incumbent’s voting record (US Rep.and Senate ,especially) before you vote.For example,look at S Brown’s record.100 percent of the time he votes for wide open borders.

3
