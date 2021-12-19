ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Infant Siblings Found Alive in Kentucky After Tornado Pulls Them Out of Grandmother’s House

By Dia Gill
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Soon after they'd been placed in a bathtub for safekeeping, 15-month-old Kaden and 3-month-old Dallas were carried away when the tub was pulled into the air and out of grandmother Clara Lutz's house by...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Kangaroo Attacks Neighbor, Husband Chokes It to Death

A Tennessee man strangled his neighbor’s kangaroo after the animal attacked his wife—and the owners are furious. WKRN reports that it happened Wednesday night in White House, when a couple noticed the kangaroo, Carter, was out of its enclosure and called the owners to see if they could get it back in. Told where to find the animal’s feed, the couple went onto the property—at which point Carter attacked the woman. Officials say the husband then choked Carter to death. Hope and Chris Lea said they returned home to find baby kangaroos clustered around Carter’s body. “We’ve had Carter since he was a little nugget,” Hope said. “It’s like losing a family member.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

How a Minnesota Family of Seven Died in Their Beds at Home

When relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night. What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.
MINNESOTA STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Dune’ Actress Grieves ‘Surreal Loss’ After Both Parents Found Dead in Their Home

Actress Alicia Witt has released a statement requesting privacy as she attempts to “wrap” her head around the deaths of both her parents, who were found inside their Massachusetts home by police on Monday night. Witt, known for roles in 1984’s Dune and Netflix series Orange is the New Black, said she sent a family member to do a well-being check on her mother and father after not hearing from them for several days. “The outcome was unimaginable,” she said, through her publicist. “I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss.” A police spokesperson said it is not yet known what caused the deaths of Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, but the circumstances are not considered suspicious. There were no obvious signs of trauma to the bodies, but autopsies have been scheduled. The couple had reportedly been having furnace problems and were using a space heater, but authorities said there were no signs of carbon monoxide in the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy