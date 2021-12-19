Infant Siblings Found Alive in Kentucky After Tornado Pulls Them Out of Grandmother’s House

Actress Alicia Witt has released a statement requesting privacy as she attempts to “wrap” her head around the deaths of both her parents, who were found inside their Massachusetts home by police on Monday night. Witt, known for roles in 1984’s Dune and Netflix series Orange is the New Black, said she sent a family member to do a well-being check on her mother and father after not hearing from them for several days. “The outcome was unimaginable,” she said, through her publicist. “I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss.” A police spokesperson said it is not yet known what caused the deaths of Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, but the circumstances are not considered suspicious. There were no obvious signs of trauma to the bodies, but autopsies have been scheduled. The couple had reportedly been having furnace problems and were using a space heater, but authorities said there were no signs of carbon monoxide in the home.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO