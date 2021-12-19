ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Beats 'Star Wars' Sequels to Become Third-Biggest Opening Ever

By Posted by EditorDavid
slashdot.org
 5 days ago

Shame that this is such a rare and...

entertainment.slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Nets $27.8M Wednesday And Soars Above ‘Sing 2’, ‘Matrix’ & ‘King’s Man’ Openings

Three big event movies — Illumination/Universal’s Sing 2, Warner Bros’ The Matrix Resurrections and 20th Century Studios’ The King’s Man– were no match for Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which continued to dominate Wednesday with an amazing $27.8 million gross at the domestic box office. The Jon Watts-directed MCU title has a running U.S.-Canadian total of $356.5M over six days, which is the third best for that range after Avengers: Endgame ($452.3M) and Star Wars: Force Awakens ($363.4M). As of now, No Way Home is pacing behind Force Awakens by 2%. For the most part, low Wednesday openings before Christmas are par for the course, especially...
MOVIES
The Independent

Spider-Man: No Way Home is officially the highest grossing Hollywood movie of the year

Spider-Man: No Way Home has officially become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2021. Within 10 days of its release, the new Marvel film has earned over £596m in the box office, beating No Time To Die, which made £547m as of November. No Way Home stands in the third spot, with China’s The Battle at Lake Changjin (£675m) and Hi, Mom (£627m) taking the first two spots.As of Wednesday (23 December), the top 10 markets for No Way Home are the UK, Mexico, Korea, Brazil, Australia, India, Russia, Italy and Germany. This is the second time No Way Home...
MOVIES
slashdot.org

'The Nightmare Before Christmas' Remembered - and the Geeks Behind It

Disney initially had reservations about the film, releasing it under the Touchstone banner with a PG rating that was uncommon for an animated feature at the time. Nonetheless, "The Nightmare Before Christmas" became a sleeper hit — Disneyland's Haunted Mansion is annually remodeled with a seasonal overlay inspired by the film, and it clocks in at #7 on Rotten Tomatoes' list of the best Christmas movies of all time. It was immortalized in a Blink-182 song, and Roger Ebert went as far as to compare the originality of the worlds captured in "The Nightmare Before Christmas" to the planets in the "Star Wars" franchise....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sequels#Home#Infinity War
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Clears $385M+ First Week U.S. Box Office, 3rd Best Of All-Time; $1B WW Inevitable – Friday AM Update

FRIDAY AM UPDATE: Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ends the week with $385.8M, the third-best opening week at the domestic box office of all time after Avengers: Endgame ($473.9M, 2019) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($390.8M, 2015). Sony reports that the film on Saturday will become the first $1 billion-grossing movie of the pandemic at the global box office. Spidey is pacing 1% behind the running domestic total of Force Awakens, however, it remains to be seen whether the Jon Watts-directed MCU title can keep up with the Lucasfilm sequel, that movie hitting $571.4M on its 11th day of release (Monday). Still, should No Way...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This romantic Netflix Christmas series has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, Xbox Series S, more It’s the most wonderful time of the year — for gathering with family and friends, opening presents, decorating Christmas trees, and all the other pastimes and traditions that go hand-in-hand with celebrating the holiday season. Some of us will also be using the downtime this weekend to relax with great streaming entertainment. If that includes you, and if you’d like a recommendation for the best Netflix series to watch this Christmas, here’s one that’s got a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s Dash & Lily —...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
BGR.com

5 Christmas movies dominating the Netflix charts right now

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: $89 AirPods 2, Beckham pillows, $89 Philips Hue bundle, more A few weeks ago, Netflix launched an online hub featuring weekly lists of its top 10 shows and movies. These lists are different than the ones you’ll find while scrolling through the app. Netflix ranks shows and movies based on how many hours viewers spent watching them each week. It’s yet another way to discover new content that other Netflix subscribers are enjoying. For example, from November 29th to December 5th, The Power of the Dog was the top movie on the streaming service. But today, we’re...
MOVIES
The Independent

Hawkeye episode 6: Does Spider-Man appear in finale as fans predicted after No Way Home?

The one question on people’s lips ahead of the Hawkeye finale surrounded whether Spider-Man would appear.Considering the Disney Plus TV show’s penultimate episode was released on the same day as new film Spider-Man: No Way Home, many Marvel fans wondered if the timing had been planned and an appearance from Tom Holland’s web-slinger was being teed up.The main reason fans felt this could happen was because both Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home are set in New York City. Also, last week’s episode, courtesy of Yelena (Florence Pugh), subtly revealed that the series was set after the events...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Awesome Netflix Movie ASAP

Netflix might not have Yellowstone, but there's a movie that might fill the void. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's catalog that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That movie is Wind River.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Netflix’s insane new sci-fi action series is stirring up so much controversy

Don't Miss: Friday’s top deals: 200+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals you won’t believe For as much as this live-action adaptation of a beloved anime was anticipated by fans, Cowboy Bebop looks at this point more like Cowboy womp-womp for Netflix. Based on the early reaction from fans, that is, as well as reviews such as one from our sister publication Variety that laments the series is just the latest example of “Netflix bloat.” Indeed, the early Rotten Tomatoes scores are pretty rotten. A 48% rating right now from critics, and a similar 53% aggregate score thus far from audiences. “Please don’t...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Netflix just released the final episodes of one of its most successful shows ever

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Cyber Week deals still available on Sunday (last chance!) Ursula Corbero’s Money Heist character Tokyo had a great line in the insanely popular hit TV series on Netflix. Well, tons of great lines, actually. But to cite just one in particular: “A lot of people believe we only find one true love in our lives.” What they don’t realize, though? It’s that, whether you realize it or not, “you can have several lives.” That’s certainly been true, and remains so, for Money Heist — aka La Casa de Papel, which debuted its final batch of episodes on Netflix...
TV SERIES
ScienceAlert

This Footage From The First-Ever Probe to Touch The Sun Will Leave You Speechless

Many science fans were freaking out this week when NASA confirmed that its Parker Solar Probe had become the first spacecraft ever to 'touch the Sun' back in April. But if you thought that was mind-boggling, hang on to your seat, because there's actually time-lapse footage of the spacecraft's view as it swoops into the Sun's corona – and it's one of the most spectacular things we've seen in a very long time.
ASTRONOMY
Popculture

Watch This Underrated Matthew McConaughey Movie Before It Leaves Netflix Next Week

Netflix is losing one of its only Matthew McConaughey movies next week. After Nov. 30, The Lincoln Lawyer, which stars the 52-year-old in a leading role, will no longer be streaming on Netflix. The 2011 movie, based on Michael Connelly 2005's novel of the same name, is one of only two McConaughey flicks currently on Netflix. It's an underrated movie that is often forgotten when discussing the body of work and life of the Oscar winner (and husband to Camila Alves). Fans and critics have praised the quality of the movie, with its Rotten Tomatoes scores in the 80-percent range and its Metacritic Metascore at 63.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘Exquisitely preserved’ dinosaur fossil still inside its egg, reveals ‘bird-like’ hatching posture

A well-preserved fossilised dinosaur embryo, still inside its egg, is providing palaeontologists with new insights into the evolutionary links between modern birds and dinosaurs.The 72 to 66-million-year-old oviraptosaur embryo, found in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province, in southern China, reveals that the creatures took on a distinctive tucking posture before they hatched.Analysis of the fossil, named “Baby Yingliang”, after the name of the Chinese company which bought the egg around 20 years ago, showed the embryo's head is lying below its body, with its feet on either side and its back curled along the blunt end of the egg.The researchers said...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Man horrifies viewers with tour of ‘smallest apartment’ in New York: ‘Whatever you’re paying is too much’

A man has shocked viewers after giving a tour of his miniscule apartment, which he claimed is the “smallest apartment in New York”.AJ, who goes by the username @ajwebber on TikTok, shared what life is like living in the miniature apartment in a video uploaded last week.“Here’s what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York,” he began the video. “Wherever your expectations are, lower them.”AJ then proceeded to unlock the door to his apartment, with the video panning to show the sink placed just inches from the front door.“And right next to the sink, conveniently located,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy