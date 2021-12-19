ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

US ambassador to Mexico drops by Yuma Sector Border Patrol

By Caleb J. Fernández, Arlette Yousif
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar has flown to the Yuma Sector Border Patrol in an effort to improve relations between America and our southern neighbor. According to the ambassador, he flew from San...

