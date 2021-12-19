ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: More than 7,500 new COVID-19 cases

By Orri Benatar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Sunday, Dec. 19, a total of 1,847,140 (+7,639) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 92,519 (+59) hospitalizations and 11,383 (+2) admissions into the ICU. An additional 6,482 people have begun the vaccination process — 59.16% of all Ohioans — for a total of 6,915, 778.

Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

ODH reported 434 deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 28,028. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the Ohio National Guard on Friday to help hospitals with their pandemic-related staffing shortages.

Due to a laboratory reporting backlog, the number of cases reported Tuesday through Thursday were artificially inflated, according to the ODH. A backlog of 7,699 positive COVID-19 cases was added to the 24-hour daily case change as the files were processed during those days.

Including the backlog, the 21-day case average is sitting at more than 8,000.

