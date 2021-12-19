ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOPD: Over 20 cars broken into in New Orleans East parking lot

By Michaela Romero
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— On Sunday shortly before noon, the New Orleans Police department began investigating a car burglary that happened in a parking lot in New Orleans East.

The incident was reported around 11:25 a.m. at 14700 Intercoastal Drive according to police.

When police arrived at the location, they learned more cars were broken into.

According to NOPD, more than 20 cars were broken into, police don’t have an official number just yet.

We will keep this story updated as more information becomes available.

