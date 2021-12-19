ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Whole households should stay home if one member gets Covid, say Sage advisers

By Ian Sample Science editor
 5 days ago
A positive lateral flow test. Under current advice, close contacts who are double-jabbed do not have to self-isolate but are urged to take daily tests for a week.

Whole households should cancel gatherings and visits to events if a single member tests positive for Covid, because others are probably infected too, according to government scientific advisers.

The highly transmissible Omicron variant spreads so fast that even if only one person in a house or a close-knit work team tests positive on a lateral flow device, there is a “significant chance that others are already infected”, the scientists warn.

Under current advice, close contacts who are double-jabbed do not have to self-isolate, but they are urged to take lateral flow tests for the next seven days.

The latest advice released on Saturday by the environmental modelling and behavioural science groups that feed in to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), suggests that policy needs strengthening to help reduce the spread of the new variant.

The document argues that Omicron spreads so quickly among close contacts, such as those sharing a house, that extra precaution is needed to prevent it from spreading more widely.

“If one person in a close-knit group, for example [a] household [or] work team, tests positive, there is a significant chance that others are already infected,” the scientists write. “If one person from a group tests positive prior to an event or gathering then none should attend,” the experts add. “This is especially important in the festive season when family events may increase the risk of infecting the elderly or vulnerable.”

Analysis by the UK Health Security Agency shows that 18% of Omicron index cases pass the virus on to others in their households, with a transmission rate three times higher than that seen with Delta. The increased transmissibility means there is a greater risk of super-spreader events in the home, workplaces, hospitals and care homes, the advisers warn.

Instead of urging close contacts of confirmed cases to take lateral flow tests for a week, the scientists argue that self-isolation is likely to be more effective at preventing more cases, and would also reduce demand for lateral flow tests if supply is limited.

The experts say the high transmissibility of Omicron means that it may spread more easily through the air and further than the 2 metres typically regarded as safe for social distancing. Beyond the risk to households, the experts warn that extra protection, along with more frequent testing, is “urgent and essential” in high-risk places such as hospitals, care homes, prisons and homeless shelters.

The Guardian

Someone in my family won’t get the vaccine – should we still spend Christmas with them?

I’m sure I’m not the only one who’s faced this difficulty this year. One of my family members, who’s in his 40s, has consistently refused to be vaccinated against Covid and will not be moved from his position. He will not explain his reasons for rejecting the vaccine, whether it is ideological or simply rebellion against the so-called “nanny state”.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

The science is clear: the case for more Covid restrictions is overwhelming

For a variant that came to light less than a month ago, the evidence for Omicron’s potential to wreak havoc has mounted at breakneck speed. What studies have emerged are rapid first takes, but the message they convey is now loud and clear: the scientific case for more restrictions is overwhelming. Without hard and swift action to curb transmission, the NHS faces a battering.
SCIENCE
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sage#Group Tests#Home#Omicron
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Unvaccinated workers must come clean to employers under new Covid rules

Unvaccinated workers will have to declare their vaccination status to their bosses for the first time, as new rules mean they cannot test themselves daily to avoid self-isolation. All close contacts of Covid cases must take lateral flow tests for seven days to avoid quarantine under measures that come into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How to deal with unvaccinated family members at Christmas

Tis the season, but, once again, things are looking a little different this year. The new coronavirus variant, omicron, is continuing to spread rapidly around the UK. And now, it has been revealed that more than a million people are likely to be isolating with Covid-19 on Christmas Day.Meanwhile, on Friday 17 December, the UK reported its highest number of daily coronavirus infections since the pandemic began, estimated at 93,000. Hardly the most wonderful time of year.There is some good news though, with recent research claiming that two doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine offered 70 per cent protection against hospitalisation...
WORLD
The Independent

Children aged 5-11 not to be offered Covid jab unless clinically vulnerable

Scientific advisers to the government have recommended against vaccinating five- to 11-year-olds for the time being, with only those children deemed clinically vulnerable set to be offered a Covid jab.The decision comes as a surprise after insiders in the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation had indicated that the body was ready to follow the example of the US and European Union in vaccinating all over-fives.Roughly 330,000 children who are in a clinical risk group or live with an immunosuppressed adult should be offered two smaller doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with an eight-week gap between the first and second...
KIDS
The Independent

Covid: Woman urges people to get jabbed after unvaccinated partner dies with virus

A mother-of-seven is urging people who are still unvaccinated against Covid to go out and get jabbed after her partner died with the virus.Tracey Lea, 45, said she “wouldn’t want anyone to go through the same tragedy” her family has, after her partner Martin Mulcahy died earlier this month with coronavirus having put off getting his jabs because “life” got in the way. Mulcahy, a 50-year-old security guard from Nuneaton, tested positive for Covid following his wife and children – aged between nine and 25 – catching the virus in late October. The family came out of isolation on 13...
RELATIONSHIPS
capecod.com

Barnstable Gets COVID Tests From State for Low-Income Households

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable recently received over 6,000 COVID-19 test kits. The kits, which were given to the town from the state, will be able to test nearly 13,000 people. They are specifically intended for distribution to underprivileged families and those who may not be able to otherwise afford the tests.
BARNSTABLE, MA
CNBC

Americans should soon be able to get free at-home Covid tests

The Biden administration has said those with private health insurance can request reimbursement for at-home Covid tests they buy at pharmacies and elsewhere. It's doubling the amount of free tests it distributes across community centers to 50 million, from 25 million. Amid all the worrisome news about the omicron variant,...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Lonely elderly adults ‘forgotten people’, charities warn, as isolation highest since pandemic began

Charities have warned that the mental health of elderly adults is under threat as they become “forgotten people” amid increasing loneliness and isolation during the pandemic.A total of 8 per cent of adults said they were “always or often lonely”, representing 4.2 million people, compared to pre-pandemic surveys where 5 per cent of adults – or about 2.6 million people – experienced the same level of loneliness.Jill Brown, who runs social group Chums in west London, is on the front line of the situation, supporting over 60 elderly adults to stay connected to their community. She says the problem has...
ADVOCACY
CBS DFW

At-Home COVID-19 Tests: When Should You Take One?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Public health officials are urging Americans to get tested before and after traveling or attending a family gathering this holiday season, but how accurate are these tests and when should you take them?. At-home COVID-19 tests can be purchased over-the-counter at drug stores and pharmacies. “The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Very Stressful’: Working Moms Struggling To Find Balance Amid The Pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on working parents, particularly single mothers. One survey found that nearly one-third of all moms have scaled back, left their jobs or plan to leave their jobs. Experts say that women working in low wage jobs have been the most affected. On Wednesday, WCCO’s Kate Raddatz held a virtual roundtable with six Minnesota mothers. The discussion included moms with kids ranging in age from six months to 10 years old. “It feels like it’s been since the pandemic started a balance of their mental health and their physical health,” said...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
