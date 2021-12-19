How Omicron is changing Covid risk calculations

Over the past two years, we’ve learned COVID-19 survivors can develop a range of longer-term symptoms we now call “long COVID”. This includes people who did not have severe illness initially. Such longer-term symptoms can affect multiple systems in the body. This can result in ongoing, severe fatigue plus a wide range of other symptoms, including pain, as well as breathing, neurological, sleep and mental health problems. So far, Australia has had far fewer COVID-19 cases than many other nations. But as we re-open, this situation may change. So we will likely see more long COVID in the months and years ahead. ...

