Average US gas price fell 6 cents to $3.41 per gallon

By Alexis Loya, The Associated Press
 5 days ago

(WTAJ/AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped by 6 cents over the past two weeks to $3.41 per gallon, although Pennsylvania remains approximately $3.55.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that U.S. prices have been falling for a month due to lower crude oil costs.

Senate confirms big slate of Biden ambassadors to end 2021

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.77 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.83 per gallon. The average price of diesel is $3.65 a gallon, down 3 cents since Dec. 3.

However, regular gas in Pennsylvania has remained around $3.55 within the past week. It dropped by 1 cent compared to last month, according to AAA . This time last year, it was $2.52.

Diesel prices in Pennsylvania have been around $3.93. Last year, it cost approximately $2.89.

Gas prices were highest in 2008 in Pennsylvania with regular-grade gas being around $4.07 and diesel being $4.95.

Locally, the cheapest place to find gas within Central Pennsylvania’s metro areas is in State College with an average of $3.48 for regular gas and $3.88 for diesel.

On the contrary, Johnstown has the highest average with gas at regular gas at $3.58 and diesel at $3.94.

For more information on gas prices, head to AAA’s website .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

