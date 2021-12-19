ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Lake Worth Beach residents speak out as homes flood during rain

By Joel Lopez
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34fmxw_0dR8xBeK00

Heavy rains and loud thunderstorms rolled through parts of Palm Beach County early Sunday.

For some folks in Lake Worth Beach, it caused flooding to rush into their homes.

"We're looking at the drainage of 6 inches of water that flooded into our homes," said Marcele Bassett, who lives in the West Village Arts Lofts along North F Street and Lucerne Avenue.

"When I stepped down, my foot just splattered in water and my heart just broke because I knew we had missed our opportunity to try and save the furniture and our belongings," said Bassett.

Bassett said the flooding is a reoccurring issue he said has cost him nearly $70,000 in damages.

"Family has plane tickets to come in. Our daughter graduated from Temple. She was coming home for the first time," said Bassett. "Since that, we just lost my mother, so some of our brothers were coming down and spending the holidays, but we won't be able to host and have everyone here now."

Neighbors said they have contacted Neighborhood Renaissance Inc., who sold them their homes.

Their attorney said it's the city's drainage system that's the main cause of the flooding.

They sent the following letter to the city of Lake Worth Beach's Water Utilities assistant director, Julie Parham, on Nov. 4, 2020.

"This is not a flood zone," said Matthew Vought, another resident of the West Village Arts Lofts. "This is strictly a matter of the municipal storm drainage failing and not doing what it's supposed to do, as well as the foundations being built so low in relation to the current of the road. We're just in a bowl here."

WPTV has contacted Lake Worth Beach City leaders but did not hear back.

"We could've had 12 hours of heavy rain, and then we don't know, what would we have inside the house? A foot of water?" said Vought.

The rain flooded his first floor, which he uses as an art studio, raising concerns on the impact future hurricanes may have, but also the health and integrity inside the building.

"Of course, there's concerns for mold, but also there's fractures in the foundation and when the water is sitting in there, you can see bubbles coming up, so water is wicking down," said Vought.

As the flooding goes down and clean up continues, neighbors are pleading for any help they can get.

"At this point, I would ask the city just to take us out and let us out of the houses let us have our lives back," said Bassett. "This is no way to live. This isn't fair."

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Worth, FL
Lake Worth, FL
Government
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
wflx.com

Pedestrian struck by driver in Lake Worth Beach dies at hospital

A pedestrian who was struck by a driver Sunday night has succumbed to their injuries. The incident happened at approximately 7:19 p.m. on the 700 block of South Dixie Highway. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was heading southbound when the pedestrian was crossing the street. Deputies...
LAKE WORTH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Heavy Rain#Hurricanes#Home#Extreme Weather#Temple#Water Utilities#Vought
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Family Blames Caltrans For Repeat Flooding In Home During Recent Storms

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – An East Bay family is pointing the finger at Caltrans, after their home has flooded multiple times during recent storms. For the third time in seven weeks, Theresa Mendoza of Oakland is pumping water out of her basement. The water line is two feet up the wall. Mendoza said the culprit is a Caltrans drainage ditch and culvert off of Interstate 580 that runs along her back fence. In the 2000s she started filing tickets with the agency to get the area cleared of vegetation and debris. The system worked pretty well, the home stayed dry, Mendoza recalled. “In 2018,...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
wnynewsnow.com

Sunset Bay Beach Area Evacuated As Lake Erie Floods

SUNSET BAY – Residents living in Sunset Bay are evacuating the area as Lake Erie floods the coastline community on Saturday night. Reports indicate water was over two feet deep with the first floor of many homes flooding around 6 p.m. Heavy winds gusting up to 56 m.p.h. were...
ENVIRONMENT
wflx.com

Delray Beach man arrested in 2020 Lake Worth Beach homicide

A 22-year-old Delray Beach man appeared in court Friday to face charges related to a May 2020 homicide in Lake Worth Beach. Authorities booked Traquanne Mosley on several charges, including first-degree murder with a firearm, robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
utv44.com

County has plan for River Road that washed out during heavy rain

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — About 15 families living in the Styx River area are stranded after rushing waters from last night's heavy rains. "We have medical bags and fire equipment we keep on that side just for this purpose," said Wes Ellison with the Styx River Volunteer Fire Department. He says folks are safe. Uncomfortable, but safe. "We are on standby. We have a way to get in which is back up through the woods. Its takes like 30 to 40 minutes to get in there," said Ellison.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy