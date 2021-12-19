ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Spider-Man' tops North American box office with $253M

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kTUcU_0dR8wxFx00

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Tom Holland-Zendaya superhero adventure, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $253 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficemojo.com announced Sunday.

Globally, it earned $587.2 million, ranking as the third largest worldwide opening weekend in history behind only Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, both of which also featured Holland as Spider-Man.

Coming in at No. 2 this weekend was Encanto with $6.5 million, West Side Story at No. 3 with $3.42 million, Ghostbusters: Afterlife at No. 4 with $3.4 million and Nightmare Alley at No. 5 with $3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are House of Gucci at No. 6 with $1.9 million, Pushpa: The Rise -- Part 1 at No. 7 with $1.3 million, Eternals at No. 8 with $1.2 million, Clifford the Big Red Dog at No. 9 with $400,000 and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City at No. 10 with $280,000.

Last weekend's Top 10 movies grossed a total of about $40.2 million, with West Side Story leading the box office $10.5 million for the weekend.

Comments / 7

Related
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Reveals Why Old Spider-Man Villains Are Returning In No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. In about a month, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. The villains are coming from the five Spider-Man theatrical movies released prior to Holland's first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a recent interview that the decision was a pretty simple one.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Kicks Off Busy Holiday by Crossing $800 Million Globally

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the grand finale in Marvel’s web-slinging superhero trilogy, has crossed another major box office milestone, surpassing $800 million globally. After only 10 days on the big screen, the latest Tom Holland-led Spidey adventure has become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year with $813.9 million worldwide. On Wednesday, it passed MGM’s James Bond sequel “No Time to Die,” which grossed $774 million globally. To date, only two local Chinese movies — “The Battle at Lake Changjin” ($902 million) and “Hi, Mom” ($882 million) — have generated more than “No Way Home” at the global box office, but Sony...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Nets $27.8M Wednesday And Soars Above ‘Sing 2’, ‘Matrix’ & ‘King’s Man’ Openings

Three big event movies — Illumination/Universal’s Sing 2, Warner Bros’ The Matrix Resurrections and 20th Century Studios’ The King’s Man– were no match for Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which continued to dominate Wednesday with an amazing $27.8 million gross at the domestic box office. The Jon Watts-directed MCU title has a running U.S.-Canadian total of $356.5M over six days, which is the third best for that range after Avengers: Endgame ($452.3M) and Star Wars: Force Awakens ($363.4M). As of now, No Way Home is pacing behind Force Awakens by 2%. For the most part, low Wednesday openings before Christmas are par for the course, especially...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Holland
Vulture

Spider Man: No Way Home

The Movies Are Gonna Be All RightI gave Spider-Man: No Way Home a lousy review, but even I’m happy to see it doing well. In fact, I’m flat-out optimistic about the future of movies. spoilers Dec. 22, 2021. It’s Been a Big Week for Daredevil FansThe MCU is...
VIDEO GAMES
CNN

Spider-Man could be the biggest box office hero of the year

New York (CNN Business) — "Everybody loves a hero." The immortal words of Aunt May from 2004's "Spider-Man 2" ring truer than ever this weekend as audiences, Hollywood and especially theaters await the biggest film of the year. "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the latest Spider-Man adventure from Sony (SNE)...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Thursday Box Office Shatters Records

Spider-Man: No Way Home swung into theaters last night and webbed up an incredible $50 million in Thursday preview ticket sales, which makes the film the first- or second-highest-grossing Thursday movie of all time, depending on the exact numbers. Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith earned $50,013,859 in its preview screenings, making both it and Spider-Man: No Way Home far ahead of the #2 (now #3), Matrix Reloaded, was took in $37,508,303. While the numbers are objectively huge, it's worth noting that some theaters started screening the movie much earlier on Thursday -- as early as noon -- than the usual 7 p.m. or 10 p.m. previews. That could potentially depress sales for one or more days this weekend, since so many people had a chance to get in early.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Just Broke a Major Rotten Tomatoes Record

There's no stopping Spider-Man: No Way Home, it seems. The new Marvel and Sony collaboration has not on only been a behemoth at the box office, but it's now breaking fan positive fan review records, as well. Spider-Man: No Way Home currently has a 94% on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the best critically reviews films in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. The numbers from fans, however, are even higher. This week, No Way Home earned the highest fan review rating in Rotten Tomatoes history.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North American#No Way Home#Boxofficemojo Com#Encanto#West Side Story#Nightmare Alley#House#Pushpa
imdb.com

It’s a Resurrection: ‘Matrix’ Will Add to the Box Office Boom ‘Spider-Man’ Began

After four days of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony), December domestic grosses have unexpectedly done only 4 percent less than the same first 20 days in 2019. And to put the huge increase in comparison, before this weekend the total gross stood at less than half. Of course, the good news is a result of the just-under-$300-million total for the latest Marvel sequel. The early result of “No Way Home” alone is 63 percent of the month’s take so far.
MOVIES
KSLTV

Spider-Man smashes Cinemark box office records

PLANO, Texas–Friendly, neighborhood Spider-Man returned to the screen this week in Sony’s new Spider-Man: No Way Home movie, breaking the U.S. box office record of best opening night of all time according to Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Cinemark said ticket sales for the movie skyrocketed in advance sales through the opening date with many fans returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
investing.com

AMC Jumps After 'Spider-Man' Film Breaks Box Office Records

Investing.com — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC ) share price closed Friday up 19% after initially rising 23%, on the back of news that the film "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has broken AMC box office records. With many market commentators believing cinema is a dying industry, the question...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
Axios

Movie theaters get box office hit with "Spider-Man," but Omicron looms

Movie theaters were bustling last weekend as "Spider-Man: No Way Home” delivered smashing results, but it's too early to call it a comeback. Catch up quick: Disney's Marvel movie spun up the second biggest weekend ever for a new film in North America, reaping an estimated $260 million in ticket sales, according to Comscore.
MOVIES
Coeur d'Alene Press

‘Spider-Man’ a holiday treat for a struggling box office

It’s a very merry Christmas for movie theaters thanks to “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and its $250 million opening weekend. The theatrical landscape, however, needs much more than a friendly neighborhood superhero heading into 2022. If 2021 can be defined in a single word, it’d probably be...
MOVIES
Variety

With ‘No Way Home,’ Spider-Man Is Hollywood’s Most Important Box Office Force

Has “Spider-Man” become Hollywood’s most important film franchise? One could rightfully say that, duh, Peter Parker is part of Marvel, the biggest entertainment brand, so…umm…yeah? But the web-slinging superhero has made a pretty good case for his omnipotence after “No Way Home,” the epic finale in the Tom Holland-led comic book trilogy, obliterated pandemic-era box office records over the weekend, debuting above initial estimates to $260 million in the U.S. and Canada. Despite concerns over rapidly spreading COVID-19 variants, inaugural ticket sales for “No Way Home” were able to reach rarified heights, and not just by COVID standards. The Sony Pictures film...
MOVIES
Variety

Japan Box Office: Top Hollywood Film of 2021 Ranks Eighth as Local Animation Dominates

Locally-made films, especially animated titles, dominated the Japanese box office in 2021. The territory is usually the world’s third biggest cinema market, behind China and North America. Though official figures compiled by the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan (Eiren), will be not be announced until next month, numbers from the Pick Scene movie rankings and box office site show “Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time” as the year’s top earning film with a gross of $90 million following its March 8 release. A sci-fi anime written and directed by Anno Hideaki and produced by Anno’s Studio Khara, it is the...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Spider-Man: No Way Home Destroys Records With Its Spectacular Debut At The Box Office

Back in October, Andy Serkis' Venom: Let There Be Carnage set a new box office record as a blockbuster released during the pandemic. Making $90.1 million in three days, it not only made more money in its opening weekend than any other title since March 2020, but it was the first major sequel to outgross its predecessor. It was an impressive achievement at the time... which makes what Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home just did border on the miraculous. The new Marvel Studios film not only surpassed the money made by Venom 2, but nearly tripled it.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Clears $385M+ First Week U.S. Box Office, 3rd Best Of All-Time; $1B WW Inevitable – Friday AM Update

FRIDAY AM UPDATE: Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ends the week with $385.8M, the third-best opening week at the domestic box office of all time after Avengers: Endgame ($473.9M, 2019) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($390.8M, 2015). Sony reports that the film on Saturday will become the first $1 billion-grossing movie of the pandemic at the global box office. Spidey is pacing 1% behind the running domestic total of Force Awakens, however, it remains to be seen whether the Jon Watts-directed MCU title can keep up with the Lucasfilm sequel, that movie hitting $571.4M on its 11th day of release (Monday). Still, should No Way...
MOVIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
239K+
Followers
46K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy