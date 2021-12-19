'Spider-Man' tops North American box office with $253M

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Tom Holland-Zendaya superhero adventure, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $253 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficemojo.com announced Sunday.

Globally, it earned $587.2 million, ranking as the third largest worldwide opening weekend in history behind only Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, both of which also featured Holland as Spider-Man.

Coming in at No. 2 this weekend was Encanto with $6.5 million, West Side Story at No. 3 with $3.42 million, Ghostbusters: Afterlife at No. 4 with $3.4 million and Nightmare Alley at No. 5 with $3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are House of Gucci at No. 6 with $1.9 million, Pushpa: The Rise -- Part 1 at No. 7 with $1.3 million, Eternals at No. 8 with $1.2 million, Clifford the Big Red Dog at No. 9 with $400,000 and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City at No. 10 with $280,000.

Last weekend's Top 10 movies grossed a total of about $40.2 million, with West Side Story leading the box office $10.5 million for the weekend.