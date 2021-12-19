ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Durk Proposes to Girlfriend, India Royale

By Zuliesuivie
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

She said yes!

Lil Durk got down on one knee at a live concert in his hometown in Chicago in front of thousands and popped the big question to long-time girlfriend, India Royale.

We have marveled at the love Durk has for India for a while. In fact, they are the epitome of couple goals and we just adore how he looks at her. In the entertainment industry, its also amazing to just see how a high-profile rapper displays happiness, true love, respect and faithfulness to the woman of two of his children and the woman he loves!

Down on one knee, Durk said, “I want to say I love you to death okay, I want to say this loud for the trenches, you know I love you to death for holding me down when I was going through a lot, you been the realest thing and I love you to death. So do you want to be my wife”?

India Royale in her cute voice said, “YES”!

Congratulations on the engagement of Lil Durk and the future Mrs. Banks, India Royale!

Person
Lil Durk
92.7 The Block

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

