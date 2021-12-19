Fire crews respond to condominium fire on 37th Avenue Southwest

Davenport, IOWA – According to the Davenport Police Department, his name is Pablo Miramontes-Gonzalez and he was arrested on Monday. Police said the 31-year-old suspect faces charges of assault and interference with official acts. This unfortunate incident occurred right after 12 p.m. Monday. It happened on Interstate 280 and...

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 16 DAYS AGO