20-year-old man arrested on burglary, assault charges after allegedly kicking victim’s door in, firing gun
Davenport, IOWA – According to the Davenport Police Department, his name is Daris Hearn and he was arrested on Friday.
Authorities said the 20-year-old man now faces multiple charges, including: first-degree burglary, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while participating in a felony, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and reckless use of a firearm.
This incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. Friday.
It happened in the 2300 block of Jebens Avenue.
Davenport Police Department officers responded to a disturbance call.
The responding officers discovered that the 20-year-old man came to the residence of a victim, struck the door and yelled at the victim.
He then kicked the door, entered the residence and fired one round from a handgun.
The 20-year-old man then threw the victim to the floor, went to the basement and confronted a guest.
Hearn then fled the scene, but was arrested shortly after.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.
Comments / 0