ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

20-year-old man arrested on burglary, assault charges after allegedly kicking victim’s door in, firing gun

Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pz7Y8_0dR8vwL100

Davenport, IOWA – According to the Davenport Police Department, his name is Daris Hearn and he was arrested on Friday.

Authorities said the 20-year-old man now faces multiple charges, including: first-degree burglary, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while participating in a felony, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and reckless use of a firearm.

This incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

It happened in the 2300 block of Jebens Avenue.

Davenport Police Department officers responded to a disturbance call.

The responding officers discovered that the 20-year-old man came to the residence of a victim, struck the door and yelled at the victim.

He then kicked the door, entered the residence and fired one round from a handgun.

The 20-year-old man then threw the victim to the floor, went to the basement and confronted a guest.

Hearn then fled the scene, but was arrested shortly after.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

4-year-old boy had an arm ripped off by a pit bull while trying to pet puppies at his grandparents’ home

According to reports, a 4-year-old Oklahoma boy had an arm ripped off by a pit bull while trying to pet puppies at his grandparents’ family home. The boy reportedly lost his right arm after putting his hand inside a dog pen Friday night while being looked after by his dad’s parents. Investigators are trying to determine whether the boy was supervised at the time of the attack. If not, his grandparents could face child neglect charges.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Davenport, IA
Crime & Safety
Davenport Journal

Local resident arrested after he made false claim on social media that there was a person armed with firearm at Davenport Central High School

Davenport, IOWA – According to the Davenport Police Department, his name is Leon Lequan Simpson and he was arrested on Friday. Officials said the 20-year-old man faces one count of first-degree harassment. This incident occurred right after 11 a.m. Friday. Davenport Police Department officials said the Davenport Central High...
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary
Davenport Journal

Woman broke into blind man’s home and stabbed him to death while he was sleeping; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 24-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after she was convicted of killing a blind man in his own home. The defendant admitted to entering the victim’s home through a window. She then saw the victim asleep in his bed and left his residence to go to a relative’s house, where she got a hammer. She returned to the victim’s home and hit him in the head with the hammer and stabbed him with two knives.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Davenport Journal

Student planned mass shooting at his school but his plan was ruined when classmates reported his disturbing messages they came across on social media

According to the police officials, the 19-year-old student was arrested and taken into custody on Thursday. Authorities said he was allegedly planning a mass shooting at his school, but his plan foiled after his classmates reported his disturbing messages they came across on social media. In the messages, the 19-year-old suspect reportedly laid out his plans to smuggle a folding gun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition to the university in his backpack. He also said that he planned to practice at nearby gun range before going to the school and carry out his plan.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

Parents locked their 6-year-old daughter in a room filled with trash and only let her out late at night so she wont interact with their other children

According to the court documents, the 29-year-old mother and the 35-year-old father are now charged with child cruelty for reportedly leaving their 6-year-old daughter in a filthy bedroom for hours. Authorities said the bedroom was mostly empty, filled only with trash, a broken mattress and a 2-inch foam mattress topper where the girl slept.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

Bartender stabbed his co-worker to death because she refused to start a relationship with him, then stabbed himself

According to the police officials, the suspect stabbed his 28-year-old co-worker to death outside her home because she refused to date him. Prosecutors said the victim refused to date her 20-year-old co-worker after the bartender continued to pursue the woman at the restaurant where they both worked. He was so aggrieved by her continued rejection that he waited her with a chef’s knife and stabbed her to death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

Davenport Journal

Davenport, IA
16K+
Followers
993
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Davenport Journal is Davenport’s leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

 https://davenportjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy