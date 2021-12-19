ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winneshiek County, IA

Single-vehicle crash on County Road W14 leaves two dead, three injured

 5 days ago
Winneshiek County, IOWA – According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, this unfortunate accident occurred right after 10 p.m. Friday.

It happened on County Road W14.

Winneshiek County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a crash.

The responding deputies discovered that 5 teenagers were inside the vehicle when it rolled over.

They say the driver lost control and entered the ditch, when the car rolled three times.

Deputies said that 2 victims were pronounced dead at the scene and the other 3 suffered serious injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Iowa State Patrol is assisting in the investigation into the crash.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident#The Iowa State Patrol
