ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

One week in Missouri: 43 people dead of COVID-19

By Joey Parker
Missourinet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest numbers (Dec. 8, 2021) from the Missouri Department of Health and...

www.missourinet.com

Comments / 62

Paul Kingsbury
5d ago

how many of the so called covid virus was actually covid deaths not underlying conditions and how many had the deadly poke????

Reply(11)
25
Jamie Kelly
5d ago

Our xmas is at the St. Louis zoo this year for the Wild Lights Show. Masks are required and only so many people at a time allowed in for social distancing. I’m doing my part to keep myself and my family safe. Imagine if everyone did? We’d be almost over covid by now if everyone got vaccinated and simply wore masks. I will never forgive Americans who acted selfishly during this health crisis. Sure did show us what everyone is made of and it’s disappointing AF!

Reply(12)
22
K.O.D.A.
5d ago

STATE of MISSOURI REPUBLICAN HEALTH CARE at it's Finest filling TRUMP'S and P.O.S Parsons KILLING FIELDS

Reply(14)
16
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy