AEW Star Appears At The Halo Championship Series

It’s been a big week for Halo. Earlier this week saw the launch of the massively popular game franchise’s latest instalment, Halo Infinite – check out the five-star Empire review here – and now, after decades of development hell, we finally have our first look at the sci-fi shooter’s long-awaited leap to live-action. For years and years, there have been efforts to bring Halo to the screen in film and TV form – but now it’s finally happening in a series that was initially set for Showtime, and is now coming to the Paramount+ streaming service, with Peaky Blinders and His Dark Materials alumnus Otto Bathurst directing the first two episodes, and producing alongside a certain Steven Spielberg. Check out the first trailer here:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO