The personal and professional lives of the real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group are always deliciously dramatic – thanks in large part to Christine Quinn. There seems to be no problem that goes on, especially in the newly released fourth season, without her being involved or accused in some way of being involved. And she has gotten a lot of flack for it from both her co-stars and fans. Surprisingly, though, the Netflix star blames the streaming platform for “favoritism” concerning her contentious edit on the show.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO