Jingle Ball mega-concert in Miami canceled because of COVID-19

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WIqNA_0dR8vBIE00

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Sunday's iHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball concert in Miami has been canceled during rising cases of COVID-19.

"Due to the increased transmission of the new COVID-19 variant and to further minimize any potential risks, as a precautionary measure and for the safety of our staff, talent and guests, we have made the decision to cancel tonight's IHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball," the event's Twitter page said.

The lineup for the event at the FLA Live Arena had included Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, AJR, Saweetie, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Anitta and Dixie D'Amelio.

Florida's new cases have more than doubled in one week to 29,568 from 13,530. The state doesn't break down cases by variant.

The concert was scrapped as several Broadway productions and Radio City Music Hall in New York City canceled performances because of an increase in COVID-10 positive tests.

Saturday Night Live also taped its last show of the year with no live audience and only a handful of performers and crew members in the house.

The episode consisted of mostly pre-taped segments, and musical act Charli WCX also backed out of the show out of safety concerns.

susan diaz
5d ago

Ridiculous he we go again! Christmas 2019 they started with this COVID now 2021 same timings get it ! Why get vaccinated if we all have to suffer see the message your sending so you’re dammed if you get vaccinated and you’re dammed if you don’t! Personally I don’t go to this but this is the beginning again to hike prices and keep us home 🤨😡

UPI News

Stray Kids wish fans a merry Christmas in 'Placebo' music video

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is back with new music. The K-pop group released the album SKZ 2021 and a music video for the song "Placebo" on Thursday. The "Placebo" video shows the members of Stray Kids celebrate the holidays at the office and at home, where they wish fans a merry Christmas.
MUSIC
UPI News

NYC scales back Times Square New Year's Eve celebration

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- New York City Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that the city's scaling back New Year's Eve celebrations at Times Square amid rising COVID-19 cases. Under the new guidelines, about 15,000 people will be allowed to attend the festivities from the outdoor viewing areas, down from about 58,000 in normal years. All attendees 5 years old and older must show proof of vaccination and wear masks. Those who can't receive a vaccine because of a disability must show a negative COVID-19 PCR test.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
