Hartford police chase ends in fiery crash

By Hailey Rose McLaughlin
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
A police chase ended in a fiery crash outside of Oconomowoc yesterday after the subject took Hartford police on a dash through the area.

Hartford police noticed a black Jeep going at a high speed on Highway 60 outside of Hartford. The officers also noticed the vehicle wasn’t registered. The police tried to stop the driver, but it continued at high speeds towards Oconomowoc.

Hartford police alerted the Oconomowoc police to the chase and asked for their help in stopping the driver. As the driver got deeper into Oconomowoc, the vehicle was still traveling at high speeds. Instead of pursuing the chase, officers planned to stop in order to keep others safe.

As the Hartford police were preparing to end the chase, the driver came into traffic at a high speed. The driver drove the vehicle off the roadway and crashed.

The vehicle caught fire and the Hartford police officer pulled the suspect from the burning vehicle.

The fleeing suspect was injured, according to the Hartford police, but no one else was during the pursuit.

The vehicle was stolen and the driver didn’t have a valid driver’s license. The subject was discovered to have several warrants out for their arrest.

Criminal charges are still pending as the case is investigated.

